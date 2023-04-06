Social media was set abuzz after a TikTok user fired back at netizens who keep comparing her to Bobrisky

The lady shared a video discrediting one of the comments which claimed that she had a resemblance with a Nigerian crossdresser

The 'TikToker' did not find this comparison funny or complimentary and resorted to the online rant

A lady identified as @lizzyberry45 on TikTok has blown hot at trolls who likened her to crossdresser, Bobrisky.

The lady did not find it amusing at all when she shared a video on her page and netizens claimed she looks like Bobrisky.

Lady blasts follower who compared her to Bobrisky

Source: TikTok

One of her followers commented boldly on her page that she was a perfect lookalike of the cross-dresser named Bobrisky.

The lady however took it as an insult than a compliment and uploaded a video where she ranted about the comparison.

She further hurled unprintable names at the person who wrote the comment, stating that the person's entire family will all become transgender.

Speaking further, she made it clear that she didn't look like Bobrisky or a transgender woman.

Social media reactions

@Emma Ifeanyi wrote:

"Mama you Dey vex ooo Bobiscuit bawo."

@The Big Fish wrote:

"Mama no vex. Keep giving us vibes. I watched few if your videos I don laugh tire."

@Amaka commented:

"Una nor hear Dey the indomin insult?!"

@Joy Brown commented:

"Laugh wan finish me ooh."

@Solomon Anthonia wrote:

"This girl u are more than a comedian; much love."

@PRETTY commented:

"This woman Is so funny."

@Temitope Omotoke said:

"I no get option than to follow this woman she's too funny."

@juliet beauties and cakes said:

"Akamaaaa àbeg u too funny."

@happinessbassey27 said:

"Abeg rest. U no fine pass bobrisky."

@ikenna.ikenna71 wrote:

"You resemble bob aswear."

@abas mystery man said:

"I must talk it wether english likes it or not."

@prince commented:

"Na ur tongue get issue abi na my ear dey pain me?"

aMimi kings commented:

"Dj yk where are you?"

@bryt04 commented:

"I done die ooo."

@flash commented:

"Mama na you get time to answer them. many of them dey talk any how."

@misi_mau commented:

"Which kind curse be indomie again."

@chinyereobi888 said:

"Madam I love your style of Content making."

@His Peace commented:

"The person no lie nau."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng