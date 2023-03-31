An interviewer met people walking on the street and asked them to pronounce some Nigerian names, the reaction had been hilarious

In one of the clips, a black American man was asked to pronounce Asake, the name of the popular Nigerian singer and he jumbled it up

However, an Asian looking man was able to pronounce Ekenedilichukwu very well to the astonishment of the interviewer

An Instagram video showing an interview who met some strangers on the street, requesting that they pronounce some Nigerians names has warmed hearts.

In the viral video, the lady asked more than three people who are not Nigerians to pronounce the following names: Asake, Ekenedillichukwu and Ayodeji.

Hilarious pronunciation of nigerian names.

Pronounced it correctly

A white man was able to pronounce Ayodeji correctly, which is the name of the Nigerian superstar Wizkid.

Another man who has the replica of an Asian was also able to pronounce Ekenedillichukwu, a name from Igbo, a language in Nigeria.

On both occasions that the two men got the pronunciation right, the interviewer marveled at their accuracy.

There were also other people who could not get the pronunciation correctly.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered over 5000 likes with more than 500 comments on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@munoz_bababeji reacted:

"That lady on cap got me rolling with her dance step."

@adelakuntufayl said:

"The second guy blew me away."

@iam_tejjus wrote:

"See as the first girl just said Asac-ke with boldness."

@mz_seunfunmi also reacted:

"They actually tried, some Nigerians will pronounce your name and you will feel like crying."

@ewalagos also said:

"Korean guy that's into Fabric business he don too visit. Lagos Island and Eko hotel.. he didn't accidentally pronounce the names."

Source: Legit.ng