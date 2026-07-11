The US government released the identities of five notorious Nigerian cyber fraudsters (Yahoo boys) who were among those marked for deportation

One of the individuals was once celebrated on a prestigious global business Forbes list before his dramatic downfall landed him in the sights of US authorities

Legit.ng compiled the five Nigerian Yahoo boys who would face deportation from the US after completing their prison terms

The United States Government, through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has updated its public register of online fraudsters (Yahoo boys) slated for deportation.

Among the list of 124 Nigerians flagged on the portal are five notorious, well-known cyber fraudsters whose identities, photographs, and criminal profiles have been officially published.

The US uploads names of 5 popular Nigerian yahoo boys set for deportation. Photo credit: Donald Trump, dhs.gov

Source: UGC

The database, known as the "Worst of the Worst" (WOW) portal, highlights some Nigerians who have been convicted of major federal crimes and are prioritised for deportation by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Nigerian Yahoo boys face deportation in US

Legit.ng has collated a detailed report on the five popular Nigerian fraudsters (Yahoo Boys) who are now awaiting deportation, including a former Forbes-celebrated businessman.

1. Obinwanne Okeke (Invictus Obi)

Obinwanne Okeke set for deportation. Photo credit: dhs.gov

Source: UGC

Perhaps the most famous name on the deportation list is Obinwanne Okeke, widely known as Invictus Obi. In 2016, Okeke was celebrated internationally, even making the prestigious Forbes "30 Under 30" list of Africa's most promising entrepreneurs.

However, his empire crumbled when the FBI arrested him for masterminding an $11 million global cyber-intrusion and Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme. His team successfully hacked the email systems of Unatrac Holding Limited, a heavy machinery supplier, to divert massive payments.

Okeke was sentenced to 10 years in a US federal prison in 2021. Following his release from custody, he was transferred to ICE and placed on the priority deportation list.

2. Oriyomi Aloba

The US posts a photo of Oriyomi Aloba set for deportation. Photo credit: dhs.gov

Source: UGC

Oriyomi Aloba carried out one of the most unusual cyberattacks on the list by targeting the US justice system itself. Aloba successfully hacked into the Los Angeles Superior Court computer system. He then hijacked the court's servers to send over 2 million malicious phishing emails to unsuspecting recipients, aiming to steal credit card details and personal identity data.

In 2019, US federal authorities sentenced him to 145 months (over 12 years) in prison. He has now been officially listed on the DHS portal for deportation to Nigeria.

3. Chibundu Anuebunwa

The US posts a photo of Chibundu Anuebunwa set for deportation. Photo credit: dhs.gov

Source: UGC

Chibundu Anuebunwa specialised in high-level corporate impersonation to swindle international companies. Anuebunwa was a key player in a transnational cyber fraud ring that ran a $2.5 million BEC scheme. The crime team specialised in spoofing and hacking corporate emails to impersonate high-ranking executives, tricking companies worldwide into executing fraudulent wire transfers.

He was sentenced to 66 months (5.5 years) in federal prison in 2023. His profile and photo are now active on the US deportation registry.

4. Quazeem Adeyinka

The US posts a photo of Quazeem Adeyinka, who is set for deportation. Photo credit: dhs.gov

Source: UGC

Quazeem Adeyinka was part of a team that exploited US government emergency funds during the global pandemic crisis. Adeyinka participated in a wire fraud conspiracy that used stolen identities to file fraudulent claims for COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits. The scheme successfully siphoned over $2.2 million from US taxpayer-funded relief programs.

He was sentenced to 26 months in federal prison and has been marked on the priority list for deportation.

5. Olaolu Alabi

The US posts a photo of Olaolu Alabi, who is set for deportation. Photo credit: dhs.gov

Source: UGC

Olaolu Alabi used stolen pandemic relief and corporate fraud proceeds to fund a lavish lifestyle before his arrest. Operating out of Owings Mills, Maryland, Alabi was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

He defrauded individuals and businesses of over $1.5 million using stolen identities to claim pandemic relief. Alabi personally pocketed at least $500,000, some of which he spent on a luxury trip to Hawaii for himself and his friends.

He was sentenced to 66 months (5.5 years) in federal prison and is now awaiting repatriation to Nigeria on the DHS list.

While the US Government has published their names and photographs, the DHS has not released specific deportation flight dates. Under US law, each individual's deportation will be processed systematically as they complete their prison sentences or exhaust their remaining legal options.

US releases new visa application rule

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian visa applications in the US are now submitted directly to diplomatic missions.

Online Integrated Solution services for visa applications was terminated by the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Source: Legit.ng