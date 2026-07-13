Nigeria's Defence Headquarters has shared a video of an operation that led to the successful rescue of students, teachers, and other passengers abducted in Oyo State

The video detailed how the operation involved the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service, Army, Air Force, DSS, Police Force, and other security agencies working jointly

Security forces intensified efforts to apprehend the perpetrators following the rescue of all victims

A video shared by the Nigerian Defence Headquarters has shown how Nigeria's armed forces, working alongside multiple security agencies, rescued students, teachers, and other passengers who were kidnapped in Oyo State, the Defence Headquarters announced.

The Defence Headquarters confirmed the development in a detailed video via its official X account, @DHQNigeria.

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters released a video detailing how armed forces and security agencies rescued kidnapped students, teachers, and passengers. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

The video, however, described the outcome as the result of sustained intelligence-driven operations and coordinated inter-agency collaboration across the affected areas.

Video: How the rescue operation unfolded

Personnel from the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service, the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Air Force, the Department of State Services, and the Nigerian Police Force all took part in the joint operation.

Additional security components also contributed to the search efforts, which spanned the areas where the abduction had taken place.

According to the Defence Headquarters, intelligence gathering and persistent field operations enabled the security forces to locate the victims and bring them to safety. No casualties among the rescued individuals were reported in the statement.

The Defence Headquarters said security operatives have since intensified pursuit of those responsible for the abduction, with efforts ongoing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Watch the video here:

Father of slain Lieutenant speaks

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the family of Lieutenant Felix Ademe Isaac, the young Nigerian Army officer who lost his life while leading a rescue operation for abducted teachers and pupils in Oyo State, said the grief is still raw and all-consuming.

His father, Mr Isaac Alabura, a retired Master Warrant Officer, spoke at the family home in Bachure Quarters, Yola, on Sunday, describing his late son as "the hope of the family and the community." Lt. Isaac, who was 28 years old, was born on August 25, 1997, and was buried with full military honours at the 23rd Armoured Brigade Cemetery in Yola, Adamawa State, on July 10, 2026, the same day the rescue operation freed the victims.

Source: Legit.ng