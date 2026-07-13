Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Nigerian Military Shares Rare Video of Operation That Led to Rescue of Oyo Pupils, Teachers
Nigeria

Nigerian Military Shares Rare Video of Operation That Led to Rescue of Oyo Pupils, Teachers

by  Ezra Ukanwa
2 min read
  • Nigeria's Defence Headquarters has shared a video of an operation that led to the successful rescue of students, teachers, and other passengers abducted in Oyo State
  • The video detailed how the operation involved the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service, Army, Air Force, DSS, Police Force, and other security agencies working jointly
  • Security forces intensified efforts to apprehend the perpetrators following the rescue of all victims

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

A video shared by the Nigerian Defence Headquarters has shown how Nigeria's armed forces, working alongside multiple security agencies, rescued students, teachers, and other passengers who were kidnapped in Oyo State, the Defence Headquarters announced.

The Defence Headquarters confirmed the development in a detailed video via its official X account, @DHQNigeria.

A joint operation in Oyo State led to the successful rescue of abducted students and teachers.
The Nigerian Defence Headquarters released a video detailing how armed forces and security agencies rescued kidnapped students, teachers, and passengers. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy
Source: Twitter

The video, however, described the outcome as the result of sustained intelligence-driven operations and coordinated inter-agency collaboration across the affected areas.

Video: How the rescue operation unfolded

Personnel from the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service, the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Air Force, the Department of State Services, and the Nigerian Police Force all took part in the joint operation.

Read also

Father of 28-yr-old lieutenant killed in Oyo rescue operation speaks out, "Our Only hope"

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Additional security components also contributed to the search efforts, which spanned the areas where the abduction had taken place.

According to the Defence Headquarters, intelligence gathering and persistent field operations enabled the security forces to locate the victims and bring them to safety. No casualties among the rescued individuals were reported in the statement.

The Defence Headquarters said security operatives have since intensified pursuit of those responsible for the abduction, with efforts ongoing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Watch the video here:

Father of slain Lieutenant speaks

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the family of Lieutenant Felix Ademe Isaac, the young Nigerian Army officer who lost his life while leading a rescue operation for abducted teachers and pupils in Oyo State, said the grief is still raw and all-consuming.

His father, Mr Isaac Alabura, a retired Master Warrant Officer, spoke at the family home in Bachure Quarters, Yola, on Sunday, describing his late son as "the hope of the family and the community." Lt. Isaac, who was 28 years old, was born on August 25, 1997, and was buried with full military honours at the 23rd Armoured Brigade Cemetery in Yola, Adamawa State, on July 10, 2026, the same day the rescue operation freed the victims.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

Tags:
Nigerian Army
Hot:
Afcon 2025 Bebahan Ballon d Tom felton Southern hospitality