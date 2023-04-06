A Nigerian granny could not keep her cool as a fight broke out in a movie showing on the television

Abandoning her food, she got on her feet and moved closer to the TV as she tried to put a stop to the fight

A funny video of the woman trying to separate the fight on TV has sent social media users into a frenzy

A grandma abandoned her food and tried to separate a fight that broke out in a Nigerian movie on TV.

A lady in the background who is believed to have recorded the granny made it clear to her that it was not happening in their environment but on screen.

She left her food. Photo Credit: @realcyndi11

Source: TikTok

The old woman refused to listen and moved closer as she watched with keen interest while barking orders at the actors.

In the movie, popular Nollywood star Zubby Michael was part of those involved in the fight and granny was about to step in with her walking stick when she was stopped.

The lady recording took the walking stick from her. The TikTok clip has generated funny reactions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@fruantoniangum3 said:

"My own grand ma watch a scene of a little girl been miltreated,,, she felt bad entred her room and started praying for God to punish the mother miltre."

@chebukati said:

"Mine watched blood sister,she has never forget upto date.. she's pray for them and asking for them."

@christbaby7 said:

"If you zuby no apologies to mama make i know wetin cause am continue to live in good health mama."

@samuelonuoha981 said:

"U are blessed my dear,still have grandparent,God bless her for me ooo,I really enjoy the fun."

@odunolaolanike295 said:

"She is going to break ur TV o."

@chinny said:

"I love you momma.

"She said they should not come to there house and fight again."

