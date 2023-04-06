A Nigerian woman noticed that her little daughter had been quiet and began to look for her alongside her food

She was shocked to find the little girl messing with her food at a corner of the house and began to hilariously interrogate the kid

The little girl funnily and innocently responded to her mother's statements like one who has attained the age of proper reasoning

A Nigerian woman was looking for her beans when she found her little daughter messing with it in a corner of the house.

The kid carried on with playing and enjoying the meal and gave her mum a cute giggle as the woman questioned her.

She lamented after seeing the food with her daughter. Photo Credit: @cookielee02

The woman lamented that the food was for her and said she usually watched such videos on social media but now it has happened to her.

The kid surprisingly blurted out "I know" and "I am done" as she responded to her mother like someone with an understanding.

The cute video shared on TikTok got many gushing.

Reactions on social media

@Joycee Obayuwana Itohan said:

"She said "am done!" she kuku know say na your food all this old mama papa returning back love this baby."

@oluwakemiarulogun said:

"The boldness for me, love u baby girl , pls give her chilled water to step the food down jare."

@Ernestina said:

"Please give her water to drink and tell her thank you for not waiting for you to come and feed her."

@Simply Mary said:

"She's like mummy so this is what you have been enjoying and na Milk you dey give me."

@Modupe Akinpelu said:

"She kuku know say na ur food..but it’s just that the food dey enter her eyes :eyes: and she really feel for you lol."

