Nollywood movie star Zubby Michael is not joking around when it comes to diversifying his streams of income

The actor shared a fresh video on Instagram showing the moment he supervised yet another real-estate project

Fans and followers flooded the comment section to hail the Nollywood actor with some of them praying for him

Top Nollywood star Zubby Michael continues to make it clear that he is dedicated to seeking multiple streams of income.

Months after unveiling a shopping mall project, the movie star returned to his Instagram page with a video showing yet another real-estate investment.

Zubby Michael flaunts new real-estate project. Photo: @zubbymichael

Michael was spotted supervising construction work and in his caption, he couldn’t help but testify to the greatness of God in his life.

The actor made sure to accompany the video with the viral Labour Party (LP) chant “Ellu P”.

Watch the clip below:

Zubby Michael’s fans react

goodluckyworld said:

"I can imagine what is going through your mind right there Imagining how Good God have been to You❤."

greatnesshenry said:

"More blessings forever boss you will never fall down in Jesus Mighty name Amen ."

tallsmith4 said:

"Guy ego gi di too much,show me love .Your ship is sailing ❤️."

sadboi_martial said:

"God is real ...One day will shine and be greater than you boss❤️@zubbymichael."

chuks_worldwide said:

"Guy u don com back again w be like say u don heat anoda money."

