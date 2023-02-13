An adorable video of a hilarious toddler has shown the purity and innocence that comes with being a child

The little girl was spotted sitting comfortably on a chair while gisting and laughing with her grandmother

The short 'gossip' between the duo was full of funny mannerisms and gestures that made the video trend online

Toddlers are just adorable, and a viral video of a little girl having a conversation with her grandmother has verified this fact.

The little girl took the conversation a step further as she made funny facial expressions while 'gossiping' with her grandmother in the African way.

Although the toddler didn't say much and was inaudible, some people claimed she was gossiping about her mother.

Her giggles and hand clapping also gave a good, pure and innocent vibe.

Social media reactions

@isaac_barima said:

"The clapping alone chai."

@naomiser6 commented:

"Talent unlocked."

@estherevans124 said:

"I talk am say no be children una dey born these days."

@akuaohemaa0 commented:

"This girl can gossip herrr."

@pretty_afremah.xx said:

"Is her facial expression for me."

@aefia4 said:

"The funny part is the grandma understands everything she says."

@pheona101 said:

"How she even says eii and laughs."

@akuafrimpomaah22 said:

"ASWEAR if this gal can talk,anka she go say things. Things dey her mouth ooo."

@yaabhae said:

"Is the eiii and hmmm for me ?the 71 claps and the facial expressions alone"

@sanjez7 said:

"The most painful thing is,they have to buy her diapers."

@rashidxrashid31_tiyumba said:

"The return of the forefathers o."

@themyluv said:

"Exactly what she sees grandma doing grandma is a gossip."

@gloria_carington commented:

"It's so obvious the grandma takes her to the gossip ground."

Watch the video below:

Little girl gossips with mum at salon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl has caused a frenzy on social media after communicating with her mother using gestures at a salon.

In a hilarious video, the little girl tried to gossip about a lady sitting beside her, but the lady kept on staring at her. Out of desperation, she decided to talk to her mother using signs.

At one point, she used her lips to point in the lady's direction while still staring at her mum. Netizens who watched the funny video on TikTok tagged the funny girl an expert in gossip.

