A lady has shared a scary story on social media revealing how she almost got into a relationship with a 'wizard'

According to the lady, she met the man online and during their second date, he got her a pair of shoes

However, after prayers, it was revealed to her in a series of dreams that the young man was planning evil against her

A young lady who pleaded anonymity has shared her experience with an 'evil' man she met online.

Sharing her story to Twitter user @au_badela, she narrated how she met the guy online and decided to meet him physically for the first time.

Lady shares experience with 'spiritualist' Photo credit: @Grace Cary, Vladimir Vladimirov

Source: Getty Images

However, after the first meeting, she didn't feel anything for him and opened up to the man about it.

He pleaded for a second chance which she granted. On their second date, he got her two gifts including a pair of shoes. She tested the shoes and although they didn't fit perfectly, she accepted the gift from him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Surprisingly, she began to have evil dreams after the meeting and after prayers, she discovered that he was an evil man who wanted to use her spiritually.

In her words:

"I met this guy online and after our first date I felt nothing and I told him the truth. He begged and asked for a second chance so I gave him and we had a second date.

"On the second date, he bought me two gifts. One was one pair of shoes which he asked me to try in front of him. It was tight but I thanked him and accepted the shoes.

"Fast forward after a few days I started having bad dreams about this guy so I told my spiritual aunt about him so we prayed about him and it was shown to me that this guy wanted to use my shadow.

"I intensified the prayers and backed off from him then it was shown to me that he went to report me to his kingdom of darkness. Last dream I had he begged me and I used cane to beat him.

"Before this final dream he messaged me begging for the shoes but I refused to give it back to him because I had put my foot into one of the shoes so that's what he needed to complete his evil work."

Social media reactions

Markos said:

"Let's continue seeking the Kingdom of God and HIS righteousness saints. These other things we seek end up disrupting us and disturbing the work of God in our lives. According to HIS will, when the time is right HE will make it happen. HE instituted family 4 de fulfil his purpose."

Laurel Stewart stated:

"I always tell people this,when you want to know the will of God concerning a relationship you are in,never add emotions.God will show you his will immediately."

Noma added:

"Narcissists are drawn to sorcery because it promises them absolute power over other people, which they crave. She was right to keep the shoes because once he gets any item with her DNA the ritual will be complete. We really are living in the last days according to Paul."

See the tweet below:

Man in tears after finding out girlfriend is evil

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a trending video captured a man's fury after nabbing his girlfriend performing some fetish rites under the driver's seat of his car. She was waiting for him in the car after they paid a visit to the young man's friend's house.

However, when he came out of his friend's place, he was recording a video when he noticed the unusual activity going on. The lady had dropped a bowl covered with a red cloth containing sliced food items like plantain, avocado, egg etc., under the driver's seat. The young man proceeded to ask her what she was doing. The lady apologised in tears.

Her scared boyfriend called for his friends inside the house to come out and witness the whole situation. When probed, the lady begged her boyfriend to forgive her, stating that it was the devil that made her do it. She lamented that he hadn't gotten her a car and felt so concerned about the issue.

Source: Legit.ng