An old man and his equally aged wife went out to have a good time at a restaurant and the video has gone viral

In the video, the man and his wife walked hand in hand as they enjoyed their date which took place at the McDonald's

A lot of excitements have trailed the video after it was posted on TikTok as young people are reacting to it

A video of a lovely old couple who went out to have a good time has gone viral on TikTok.

In the exciting video posted by @tedandlinda, the man and his wife walked hand in hand to the admiration of many people.

The man and his wife walked hand in hand. Photo credit: TikTok/@tedandlinda.

Source: TikTok

Despite their old age, the couple were said to have gone to the McDonald's where they ate their favourite foods.

Lovely old couple goes out to have a good time together

While the man ate all his fries, the old woman equally drank a medium caramel frappe.

The fact that they still made time to go out has melted the hearts of many young people who have seen the video.

Positive reactions have trailed the video which currently has more than 454.7k views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Ashlyn said:

"Oh darn they are such a beautiful couple!"

@Michelle commented:

"Love these pair soo much miss seeing them. Glad they doing ok."

@Hannah Ray said:

"That right there ladies and gentlemen that’s called real love."

@anita ward commented:

"My favorite all time couple."

@realmn001 reacted:

"It's so good to see them out and about and doing well!"

@Charles said:

"I tap their blessings and their ages in Jesus name l pray Amen."

@mapeaxfoods5 said:

"He doesn't want to let go of her hand."

Source: Legit.ng