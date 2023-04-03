The BBTitans reality TV show season one came to an end on Sunday, April 1, 2023, and South African housemate Khosi Twala emerged as the winner

During an interview with Legit.ng, Khosi shared her journey in the BBTitans house, her relationships, strategy, and what next after the show

The South African beauty also talked about her fashion sense and her plans in Nigeria in the nearest future

Khosi Twala, a young mass communicator from South Africa on Sunday, April 1, 2023, entered reality TV history books as the first winner of the Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) show and got to walk away with a whooping sum of $100,000.

The slender beauty recently spoke about her success with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons and shared with him how her journey in the house went, her relationships in Biggie's house, strategies and what the outside world holds for her.

When we asked Khosi what she intends to do with some of her newfound wealth, she said;

"I intend to focus more on charities and NGOs. Before going into the house, I used to run a charity organisation called 'Good Deeds'. And now that I am out of the house, I think I will focus a lot on that and want to give back because I won't be here if it weren't for the people that voted for me. So I want to focus on my charity work to see how I can bring sustainable development across Africa."

Khosi also spoke about investing more in fitness and getting more people to buy into it as a lifestyle. She noted that she had a plan for that and would reveal it to the world in due time.

"Yemi Cregx and Thabang never gave me 100% or anything tangible" - Khosi

During the interview, we asked Khosi about her relationships while in the show and who she intends to pursue a relationship with outside of the house, and this was her juicy reply.

But first, she clarified what type of relationship existed between her and Miracle.

"The connections were great. But first, Miracle was my partner, there was no romantic connection between us. He was my boy and when I get my phone he is probably going to be one of the first people I am going to call or send a message to. Miracle was like a brother to me, and Khosicle is a lifelong bond."

She continued:

While for Yemi and Thabang, it was an interesting connection with both of them. However, people kind of forget that none of them gave me something tangible. Neither of them committed themselves 100% to me. And that also gave me the room to not be there 100% for them too. Also, I don't think I'm in the mental space for any relationship right now. I think I would be focusing on myself."

"If I didn't swim, I would sink" - Khosi talks about her strategy and surviving in the house

The BBTitans star also revealed how she navigated the challenges she went through during her stay in Biggie's house.

"At first, I was misunderstood and was almost always sounding like a victim. So I had to find a way to get myself more into the game and said to myself If I don't swim, I would sink."

Khosi also touched on her self-confidence and how she was so confident that she would win. She revealed how she was able to achieve it, saying;

"The self-confidence didn't just come, nor was it there from the start of the show, but I built it along the way. I kept reassuring myself that I could do it, and that was how the confidence that I would win came to be."

"I want to come to Nigeria and not for the vibe" - Khosi

During our chat, the BBTitans season 1 winner also let slip that she had been relating with Nigerians long before going on the show and didn't find it difficult living in the same space with them. Nor did she experience any significant culture shock.

Khosi also revealed that she has plans to come to Nigeria, not just for fun and vibe but to set up something sustainable in the form of a business that would last for generations.

