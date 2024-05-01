The principal of a school in Aguata, Anambra state, has expressed his joy after one of his students scored 324 in the 2024 UTME

It was gathered that the student who scored 324 was also among the finalists in the 2023 Aguata best student challenge

The principal who was in awe over the boy’s achievement, felt great to be a crucial part of his development

A student of St. Anthony's Secondary school, Ikenga, in Aguata Anambra state, bagged a high score in the just concluded UTME.

An X user identified as @chibueze08 shared the heartwarming message he received from the boy's school principal whose excitement knew no bounds.

Anambra boy bags 324 UTME score Photo credit: @chibueze08/X.

Young boy scores 324 in the 2024 UTME

According to the principal, an aggregate of 324 in the UTME 2024 with 67 in English language, 74 in Biology, 91 in Physics, and 92 in Chemistry.

The brilliant boy identified as Chijioke Alexander Onuorah was also one of the finalists in the 2023 Aguata Best Student Challenge.

He expressed his pride over the young man’s achievement and felt great to be part of his development.

Chibueze08 wrote:

“Today, the Principal of St. Anthony's Secondary School, Ikenga, sent me a heartwarming message. His student, Master Chijioke Alexander Onuorah, scored 324 in the JAMB examination.

"Chijioke was a finalist of the 2023 Aguata Best Student Challenge. We flew him and other nine to Lagos for some days of life-changing activities, visiting the headquarters of Microsoft, Google and Moniepoint, as well as engaging in a session with the Consular-General of Germany.

"We are not only deeply proud of his achievement but also feel great to be part of his development. From Aguata, we will groom stars and global icons. Yes, we will!”

Reactions trail boy's UTME result

The comments section was filled with reactions from netizens who congratulated the boy over his achievement.

@Tonichyke77 said:

“They don't want us to know the person and the state that scored the highest mark, Facts are emanating, Chijioke from Aguata Anambra is currently leading with 324. Bravo.”

@frankoroiwi reacted:

“A son of a colleague in the office scored 355 in the recently concluded JAMB. The proud dad couldn't hide his joy and he went from workstation to workstation showing the text message to everyone in the office. And yes, he is an Igbo boy.”

@emybryan said:

“ChifeDr I know you as an education enthusiast. Just want you to see that good job this young man is doing in Aguata.”

@Nedusteve reacted:

“Congratulations.”

@SonOfMan said:

“Congratulations Nna. You made yourself and community proud.”

