A young lady who got pregnant without knowing until she delivered narrated the experience

The young woman whose name is McEntire said she went to the bathroom and the child came out just before she could realize what had happened

She also revealed that even though she observed that her stomach was growing, when she did a pregnancy test, the result came back negative

A woman had narrated how she gave birth to a child without knowing that she was keeping a full human being in her stomach for nine months.

In the story shared by Newyork Post, the lady who identified herself as Marcs McEntire revealed that she was experiencing some pains in her stomach which she thought was a bellyache only for her to go to the toilet and deliver the baby.

Father of the lady said they had no clue. Photo credit: Marcs McEntire Source: NY Post

She said:

“I looked down in the toilet, and he is in there with water up to his ears and right under his chin, just looking back up at me, like, ‘Are you going to get me out of here mom?"

No signs of pregnancy

The 34-year-old woman said she never noticed any sign of pregnancy up till the time she delivered.

In her words:

"I just looked like maybe I ate a big burrito. If you saw my size and the way that I didn’t show, it’s astonishing how he could be in there and me not know it.”

She said she also visited a doctor last month when she was experiencing some stomach ache but the doctor did not also detect the pregnancy.

McEntire's dad, Kevin, also said he sometimes saw her in a lot of pain but did not detect she was carrying a baby.

In his words:

"Every 20 minutes, I would hear her in a lot of pain. Then it got a little shorter between distances…Now I know it was contractions — but at the time, we didn’t have a clue."

