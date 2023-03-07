A Nigerian lady has lamented bitterly after permitting her online lover to pay her a visit at home

The lady got so disappointed after the young man arrived looking shabby and broke, as he gave her a rubber wristwatch

In a leaked WhatsApp conversation between the lady and her friend, she complained bitterly and regretted inviting him over

A frustrated young lady has revealed how her first meeting with her online boyfriend shattered her heart.

According to her, she decided not to travel for the holidays because her online boyfriend was coming to see her.

However, she regretted the meeting as she discovered the young guy was broke and not as wealthy as she thought.

She lamented that the boy had bought her a rubber wristwatch without a fancy bag.

Sharing the story on Twitter, @success3535 wrote:

"So my friend decided not to travel for the holiday cos her online boyfriend was coming to see her and this was the outcome."

Social media reactions

@vibes__N said:

"You and your friend need who go buy una bag, wrist watch, golden morn, corn flakes.. Something my little sister will do on her own. You and your friend no get one single level.. Low class "omo toh shan"

@oxCollins commented:

"You guys are making relationship so funny these days ? Who set these standards of buying material stuffs, prioritising monetary gifts at the very first day.

"you should have taken time to focus on him , the quality of person he is as a man, Your biggest gift is him ,He’s biggest…"

@wumigift_ wrote:

"Shey those ones that were actually running man bussiness. He is definitely not the only one she has to deal with. If she needed more bags she would definitely have more guys..."

@aimthamachine_ said:

"You need somebody to buy you bag, golden morn and corn flakes? Lol, you don't need a relationship, you need a job where you can work 14 hours Monday to Sunday. Werey."

@lawson_damiete reacted:

"He should buy bag and bring money for coming to see her? You people are the reason boys talk to girls anyhow. Because y’all objectify yourselves so much"

See the tweet below:

