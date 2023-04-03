Social media has been abuzz over a trending story of a married woman and her husband's side chicks

The married woman, having gotten enough information about her husband's side chicks, decided to have a virtual meeting with them

She created a group on WhatsApp platform and added all her husband's mistresses to dissuade them from her husband

Infidelity in marriage has been on the rise in recent years and mistresses have earned a new nickname, 'side chicks.'

Sadly, many mistresses are no longer ashamed of their indiscretions and even go to the extent of challenging the wife.

Nigerian woman adds husband's sidechicks to group chat Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

A Nigerian lady has been married to her husband for years. Unfortunately, it came to her knowledge that her husband has been engaging in extramarital affairs with not just one but several women.

Feeling pained and betrayed, she reportedly hired a private investigator to gather as much information about the women.

The investigator gathered the personal contacts of the mistresses and gave them to the married woman.

Not knowing what next to do, she had the idea to bring the women under one umbrella body and have a virtual interaction with them on WhatsApp.

She named the WhatsApp group 'Chinedu side chicks'. When the women inquired who added them to the group and for what purpose, the married lady introduced herself as the wife of Chinedu and posted their wedding picture to prove her claim.

She went further to ask the women to desist from her husband as he was already married.

The heartbroken woman threatened to assault and deal with anyone who comes close to her husband again.

The mistresses finding her actions pathetic, however, made fun of her one after the other. They claimed that her husband wasn't so special to be making such a fuss over.

One of the ladies even joked that the group name should be changed to 'Chinedu wife and side chicks' to be more inclusive.

Another lady called her out on the threat saying that she won't leave her husband and can release her address if the wife wants to fight with her.

Social media reactions

@_aunty_jessica commented:

"Which kain names be all this one. E be like shanty town WhatsApp group."

@greatnesss555 wrote:

"Hello Married women, your husband is the one who owes you loyalty and faithfulness and not side chicks. You've got no business with the side chick, deal with the man you married himself and not ladies who did nothing to you. Yes their acts aren't good, but that's on them, you've got a problem with your man and not them. Hold your man accountable for his actions, file for divorce and save yourself this energy."

@tonia.gram_ wrote:

"The wife make mistake. She for drop something like HI.V result for the group."

@vv_348 said:

"Any man or woman that will ever make you bring yourself to this extent is not worth the stress. take a bold bow and walk away instead."

@iam_jhessica commented:

"Me fight my fellow lady cuz of a man? Lie lie."

@_rav33n commented:

"Baba God, May I never stoop this low because of a man.. Amen."

@touchofexcellence wrote:

"It is heart wrenching to love and not be loved in the right way that you love..in the heat of the moment, this is the only idea she could come up with even though it's lame but cut her some slack!!! I am certain she isn't proud of herself but what to do!!!!!"

@pretty_ada01 said:

"Just look at all the girls a married man is gathering. It's well. Community amu."

@missy_.vee wrote:

"It is how funny and stupid this woman is for me. What level of low self esteem will make you create a WhatsApp group to add women. It's not even one lady, several women in a group to fight them over a man wahala, wahala, wahala! Marriage is for better or worse with someone who also wants your better or worse. Dey there dey play."

@healthertainer wrote:

"Obviously, the man is the problem. Why not face him instead of embarrassing yourself like this know it can get frustrating being with a wandering Phallus. But, don't miss the focus. Your man. I am sure some of the women added are even innocent this is a funny situation sha."

@nnenna_blinks_ commented:

"A leopard never loses its spots."

Wife bumps into husband chilling with sidechick

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman was so heartbroken after catching her husband and his side chick at an eatery.

It was gathered that the married woman immediately created a scene when she saw her husband with another lady at Kilimanjaro in Port Harcourt, Rivers state. In the video, the wife who wore a tightly fitted dress yelled at the top of her voice as she slammed her husband with strong words.

Reacting to the outburst, her husband tried to calm her down and told her to join him back home so they don't cause a scene. A security guard also stepped in but all efforts to calm her down proved futile, as the married woman already had it to her neck.

