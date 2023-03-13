A hilarious video of a man begging his daughter to return his clothes has kept netizens in stitches

The heartbroken dad sent her a voice note on WhatsApp inquiring if she took a particular red T-shirt

In the voice note, her father also pleaded with her to tell him how many of his shirts are in her possession

Some father-daughter relationships grow so strong that even as adults, they seem not to lose that spark.

It is said that a girl's first love is always her father and whenever she's heartbroken, daddy is the first shoulder to cry on.

This video reflects a relationship between a man and his daughter who goes to the extent of wearing her dad's clothes.

She shared a message sent to her by her dad on WhatsApp platform. She had gone home on visitation and took the time to raid her father's wardrobe and cart away some clothing items.

Discovering this after she had gone back to school, her father decided to send her a message.

He first started with salutations and enquiries about her well-being. Then, he politely and calmly asked her if she took a particular red tommy T-shirt of his.

He further inquired to know how many of his t-shirts she currently has in her possession.

"Good morning my daughter, how are you? Please I wanted to ask you; are you with my red tummy T-shirt? And, how many of my t-shirts do you have? Please, just let me know, okay", the man begged.

While sharing the video, the lady said in part:

"POV: you don't have man, so your dad has to suffer every time you're home from school."

Social media reactions

@genny.vieve wrote:

"Good morning my daughter. Co debators and accurate time keeper."

@chocolates_diary12 commented:

"My father doesn't bother he will just wait asking again when I come back from school, allow me wear me then show his wife and say I told you."

@namedbi commented:

"The man is begging."

@dfw.wilmarrrrr wrote:

"He sounds so nice."

@user5672499458475 commented:

"I know collect some of mum's stuff but she always accuse me of the ones I didn't collect too and I don't know how she finds them in my bag."

@siesmunashe said:

"My sister once wore his blazer to church and he was offended at how many people complimented her outfit."

@joy_chidinma wrote:

"Pls give daddy his red tommy tshirt.

@tangirl commented:

"Please just let me know."

@i.am.ossie wrote:

"Where is his red shirt?"

@sapphixxr commented:

"Girl if you don't return his Tshirt. You're stressing himmm."

@jilenomoghene said:

"Very polite man."

@_zopie commented:

"He doesn't want trouble just let him know."

@shullyshully4 wrote:

"So no be only me dey thief my papa tommy and Lacoste polo? wow nice to meet you sis.

@weluvj03nne said:

"This is so cute."

@stefandeep commented:

"Please just let him know he's begging."

@delphenessignature said:

"How many of daddy's shirts do you have? C Give him back please."

@fave_meso wrote:

"This your daddy dey polite."

@barbielunny wrote:

"Uptil now I still dey with my dad's big flannel shirt, it was so fine with blue colour."

@carladdoll wrote:

"Awwwnnnn soooo cute."

@skzexquisite wrote:

"Actually feel bad for him."

@stephanie20500 said:

"We want to see the shirt my daughter."

@cheioma commented:

"This is where I'm going to with my dad."

Watch the video below:

