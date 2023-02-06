A Nigerian lady has been left heartbroken after finding out that her boyfriend got married without her knowledge

The pained lady took to social media to share her hurt over the betrayal as she tagged her estranged lover a devil in human form

She expressed shock at being dumped by the same fellow she was with some days ago and had phone calls with for hours before his wedding

Hours after she had phone calls with her boyfriend, a Nigerian lady identified as Anita Oghenero John found out he recently tied the knot with another woman.

A sad Anita shared clips and pictures of them when the going was good as she cried out over being dumped.

She never saw it coming. Photo Credit: @anitajohn04

Source: TikTok

She captioned the TikTok video thus:

"My boyfriend got married few days after I last saw him and few hours after we spoke on the phone❤️‍ i dont even know how to heal from this."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Describing him as a devil in human form, Anita urged people to be wary of men as she wondered how she would recover from the heartbreak.

She also shared a clip and pictures from her estranged boyfriend's wedding which someone forwarded to her on WhatsApp. The lady lamented that they were together days before his wedding.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

JANE said:

"This is funnyand sad at the same timeto even think that the lady he got married to has a child for him."

Mama k said:

"One reason I do snoop around his phone the one I snooped around his phone last time omo I craze no be small men fears those things."

friconstancia said:

"Same thing just happened to me but my dear , if only God cld let u see what he prevented you from , u'd fell down on ur knees n worship...it's well."

Distant Star said:

"Una no Dey talk on time, we for storm the wedding help them small. Sorry babe."

Starboy Movement said:

"If he’s don’t have children or have difficulty in his marriage they will say it’s village people not knowing karma exist."

Eleanora said:

"Same thing happened to me in 2021 but now I'm happily married to my best friend. got married last year. my dear you'll be fine. stay strong."

Nigerian lady discovers her boyfriend is married

Similarly, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had found out that her boyfriend is a married man.

The heartbroken lady's friend identified as Ayoka Chinaemerem Maryjane took to Rant HQ Extention Facebook group to shed more light on the failed relationship.

While tagging the man named Henry Steve in the group, she wondered why he would carry out such an inhumane act on her friend.

She lamented about how the man faked being committed and was even supposed to come see her friend's family on December 12, 2022 to begin marriage preparations.

Source: Legit.ng