A hilarious video of a young woman being scolded by an older woman at a wedding has gone viral

The lady was dancing and shaking her lower body when the older woman spanked her on her backside

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as some people condemned the lady who tried to shake her backside in church

Videos of adults correcting or spanking children in public when they misbehave are usually less embarrassing and sometimes overlooked.

However, when it involves two adults, the story card is slightly different and embarrassing.

Lady shakes her backside in church Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, a Nigerian lady felt so embarrassed after a woman alleged to be the Mummy GO of her church slapped her.

During the occasion, members of the church were dancing and celebrating a new couple at a wedding.

However, at one point, point, the lady bent down and started dancing with her backside in the presence of everyone.

It seemed casual but Mummy GO was not having it. Dressed in a black suit and skirt with a matching hat, she raced up to the dancing lady and spanked her on her backside.

This brought the young woman to a startling halt immediately, as she stared at the woman in shock.

Social media reactions

@bless_beauty_collection said:

"I have watched this video over and over again, she has done nothing wrong."

@sky_twoinone wrote:

"She was supposed to be by the bride's side as the best lady, l guess that's her mom."

@xty_esther commented:

"The bride was trying to reach her chief bridesmaid so the woman only helped her out."

@creamy.dency commented:

"Not at my daughter's wedding."

@n_square_catering_events wrote:

"Pls where is the yansh she was shaking, Biko no pastor wife will help me try that rubbish. Imagine doing that to a whole grown up woman inside church, what happen to talking to her gently if she was actually shaking it."

@chioma4eva wrote:

"No ooo... Aunty sorry she doesnt deserve to be soanked on her back, her dancing was modest and beside she is an adult. Unfortunately its only in Africa setting such an assault happen..she could have tapped her gently and Whisper into her ear any reservation she has. Mothers can be strict out of the line sometimes and ironically get away with it. Mothers are special."

@avediamond commented:

"You want the groom to change his mind, thank you mama for the quick correction."

@exquisiteskitchen_biolomix.ng wrote:

"The dance wasn't bad na, mummy GO was only protecting daddy GO jor."

@kinz_jaycobs wrote:

"Na only her mama fit get mind do her this thing else that young lady go walk out of the wedding."

@liz_nenye commented:

"Even as the nyash small like that..what if na big nyansh."

@joshua_paid90 exclaimed:

"Mummy church!!

@didobrendy wrote:

"Nyash Mapami Na @shankcomics come and Explain this!!

@ben10zamani wrote:

"But I don't see her shaking yansh ooo."

@chris_esomchi wrote:

"All these Mummy GOS sef their own too much, and na them do pass during their own time oh. That girl didn't even do anything wrong except that she was dancing excitedly unless it's wrong to do that in her Church. Maybe she'd had been moody somehow."

@davidikhazu wrote:

"Aswear this kind people their children spoil pazz."

Watch the video below:

Curvy lady dances and shakes waist in church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady has drawn many men's attention as she shared a TikTok video dancing in an empty church.

In the shared clip, the lady who was in a white gown made very fast leg work. She had a scarf tied on her head. Backing the pulpit, the lady looked confidently into the camera as she pointed towards it severally to show she owns her act.

Many people in her comment section said that she has turned the time she ought to be using to seek God's face into a dancing session.

Source: Legit.ng