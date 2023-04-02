A video of a Nigerian lady backing her twin babies while hawking on the road has gotten people emotional

In a heartbreaking video, the lady carried the twin babies and ran along the road with so much agility and strength

Reacting to the video, netizens felt pity for her and many expressed their desire to help her with funds

Social media users have reacted massively to a sad video of a Nigerian mother of twins seeking a means of survival.

In a trending video, the woman was spotted hawking on the road with her twin babies.

Single mum of twins hawks pure water Photo credit: @favecreativeconcept

The doting and hardworking mother carried one of the babies at her back with the other baby in front.

When asked to tell her story, the woman revealed that the father of the babies abandoned them shortly after they were born.

Social media users have penned down emotional comments regarding the video with many wishing to assist the poor mother.

Social media reactions

@chinenyeiroha said:

"I'm heartbroken right now, look at what my husband and I are looking for, and the father has the mind to abandon them, pls I want to help them."

@ivieroyal25 stated:

"And some people will be insulting single mothers see what they’re going through."

@lucyernest3 noted:

"Pls get back to me sist I need to help this woman. Is there any way I can contact you?"

@hawanatukanu1 remarked:

"When the children become successful n the father will just come n ask forgiveness."

@hairbymacanny added:

"Am a mother of twins girls and I know how difficult it can be to care for the children, not to talk of under this circumstance. May God help her."

Watch the video below:

