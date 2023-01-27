A Nigerian woman recently caught her husband chilling with his side chick at a restaurant in Port Harcourt

In the trending video, the wife who rocked a nicely fitted gown attacked her husband at the fast food spot

Her husband, with the help of a security personnel at the fast food spot, tried to calm her down

A Nigerian woman was so heartbroken after catching her husband and his side chick at an eatery.

It was gathered that the married woman immediately created a scene when she saw her husband with another lady at Kilimanjaro in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Woman bumps into her husband with a side chick Photo Credit: @tori4town9ja

Source: Instagram

In the video, the wife who wore a tightly fitted dress yelled at the top of her voice as she slammed her husband with strong words.

Reacting to the outburst, her husband tried to calm her down and told her to join him back home so they don't cause a scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A security guard also stepped in but all efforts to calm her down proved futile, as the married woman already had it to her neck.

Social media reactions

@leemt_detoro wrote;

"See as wife set, what do men want chai."

@surestdiva said;

"Me I will order everything in the eatery and put the bills on him. No, be me one man go stress."

@c.h.u.r.c.h.i.l replied;

"Y'all show some respect to your wives."

@amaka_nne said;

"I am not in her shoes though but I don't think I will even answer him there. Na make we enter house, no be me he go kill."

@joycelynoge reacted;

"Why are they pointing at one direction?"

@chumsy296 commented;

"Very useless set of humans, mtcheew."

@vivian.richgirl said;

"And the wife is hot oil, what exactly does men want?"

@eddidiong_richardz added;

"Port harcourt married men

@goodlover100 said;

"hubby in the mud."

Watch the video below:

Married woman nabs husband's side chick

In a related piece of news, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady stirred the hornet's nest after visiting her alleged married lover at his matrimonial home. The wife of her lover spotted her in the house and she reportedly tried to escape through the backdoor.

However, the woman caught up with her and hurled insults at her while filming the incident. Speaking in the Yoruba language, she tagged her as a husband snatcher and taunted her for trying to escape through the back door.

@heckynelson said: "Everybody is saying talk to your husband, what about the lady who has the gut to come into another woman's home, is the silly gut for me. Why will the man invite her to his house? Who knows maybe the man tell him his single Abi kin se okunrin ni."

Source: Legit.ng