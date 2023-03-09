For 19-year-old Adebolu Adejobi, it still feels surreal that singer Adekunle Gold, rapper Falz and content creator Mr Macaroni would show up at his abode.

The cerebral palsy warrior who made headlines weeks ago following the visit of the celebrities to his house said he did not expect things to turn out the way they did.

Adebolu Adejobi was visited by Adekunle Gold, Falz and Mr Macaroni. Photo Credit: (@michaelspyder_)

In this exclusive interview with Legit.ng's Victor Duru, the advocate for children with disabilities bares it all about the surprise visits of the three celebrities and how it has affected his life.

Adebolu Adejobi says he is still shocked

When Adejobi made a wish to see Adekunle Gold, Falz and Mr Macaroni - his three faves - several weeks ago, he never envisaged that they would all grant them, let alone visit his house.

The 19-year-old told Legit.ng that it still feels like a dream that they visited his house. In his words.:

"It still feels like a dream. When the video was done, I never expected my dream of meeting them to come to pass. I really thank God. I give all glory to God."

Adebolu Adejobi shares his embarrassing moment as a result of his faves' visit

When asked if the visits by his favourite celebrities caused him any embarrassing moments at school or elsewhere, he laughed as he recalled one funny incident he had with area boys (popularly referred to as agberos).

"Some days after they (Falz, Adekunle Gold and Mr Macaroni) came to my house and I went back to school, there was a day my mum asked me to come home to see her and on getting to the garage where I was to take a bus area boys approached me saying I should give them money.

"For straight one hour and 30 minutes, I was not released. They said I should drop something down. One was even saying he would carry me on a bike. It was so embarrassing. Either way, I thank God for putting me in the spotlight."

Adebolu Adejobi shares the positives he took from the visits

The Bells University undergraduate said there were positives to take away from the visits. One is that it taught him that dreams do come through no matter how big they appear.

"I tell people, especially teenagers that their dreams do come true. That when you dream big and aspire to do big, no matter the odds, it would definitely pull through.

"And that is my greatest positivity from that visit. It has also been a way forward for me as I have received assistance from people thanks to that video."

Adebolu Adejobi shares rare background details about Adekunle Gold's visit

It is noteworthy that singer Adekunle Gold did not visit Adebolu on the same day as Mr Macaroni and Falz.

While Falz and Mr Macaroni visited the biomedical engineering scholar after the turn of the new year, Adekunle Gold called at his place on the 4th of January. The young man narrated how his cousin blindfolded him for Adekunle Gold's visit. He narrated:

"I just returned from Ogun state. I went to see my grandma to tell her about my admission.

"On getting home, my cousin called me that he has a gift for me and he then told me that he has to blindfold me for the gift. I thought he was joking and wanted to pull a prank on me but I reluctantly consented.

"And he removed the blind fold and I saw Adekunle Gold. I was literally blown away. Even today, it all still feels like a dream for me."

Adebolu Adejobi was demoted from primary 6 to 2

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Adebolu said he was demoted from primary 6 to primary 2.

In an interview with Inside Naija that was reposted on Facebook by Jesutomi Akomolafe, Adebolu who began schooling at the age of 4 stated that his family relocated to Idiroko, Ogun state when he clocked 6.

They'd however return to Lagos and began to look for a fresh school for him after discovering that his former school wasn't functioning. Adebolu said schools rejected his request for admission as a student because of his disability.

A school that eventually accepted him subjected him to a test and demoted the young lad to primary 2 from primary 6. This demotion saw him face rejection from his peers. But the lad wouldn't be discouraged and more than ever was determined to succeed there.

