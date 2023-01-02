A cerebral palsy warrior, Adebolu Adejobi could not believe his eyes after his favourite celebrities called at his home

The 19-year-old biomedical engineer hopeful screamed for joy on seeing them and was showered with cash as well as other gifts

Before now, Adejobi had expressed his desire to someday meet the rapper and content creator and it is a reality

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, better known by his stage name Falz and content creator, Adebowale "Debo" Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni have been hailed on social media for making a physically challenged fan's dream come true.

The duo recently paid a surprise visit to the fan identified as Adebolu Adejobi who is a cerebral palsy warrior.

The kindhearted celebs made Adebolu's dream come true. Photo Credit: TikTok/(@michaelspyder_)

The lovely moment of their visit was captured in a video shared by serial philanthropist Michael Spyder on TikTok.

In a past interview with Michael Spyder, Adejobi opened up on how delighted he would be to meet his favourite celebrities namely Mr Macaroni, Falz, comedian Pastor Remote and singer Adekunle Gold.

And two out of his four faves made that dream a reality. Falz and Mr Macaroni, accompanied by Michael Spyder, were received by the lad's parents at their abode.

Adejobi was shocked to see his faves

Adejobi who was in another room screamed for joy as he entered the living room to see his faves standing there.

He hugged Falz and Mr Macaroni after which the former gave him a bag containing gifts. They said that the visit was inspired by a video they watched online wherein he had expressed his desire to meet them someday.

After taking pictures in the living room, Mr Macaroni gave the lad's guardian a bundle of cash for him as he got set to drive off the scene. The lad was overjoyed.

Social media reactions

How Adebolu became the overall best WAEC student in Lagos school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Adebolu had surmounted challenges to become the overall best WAEC student in a Lagos school.

Adebolu said schools rejected his request for admission as a student because of his disability. A school that eventually accepted him subjected him to a test and demoted the young lad to primary 2 from primary 6. This demotion saw him face rejection from his peers.

But the lad wouldn't be discouraged and more than ever was determined to succeed there. On his motivation despite the challenges faced on the road to having a stellar WAEC result, the lad said:

"My motivation was my friends, family and God. My family always push and encourage me to do things while my friends inspire me that I can achieve whatever they've achieved."

Source: Legit.ng