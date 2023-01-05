2023 kicked off well for Adebolu Adejobi, a cerebral palsy warrior who recently met some of his favourite celebrities

The 19-year-old was paid a surprise visit by singer Falz and comedian Mr Macaroni, a gesture that got Nigerians gushing

Bolu was also visited by Adekunle Gold and the singer melted hearts by donating to the boy's education

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Adekunle Gold has added to the joy of Adebolu Adejobi just like his colleagues Mr Macaroni and rapper Falz.

A video of Adekunle Gold paying a surprise visit to the 19-year-old cerebral palsy warrior sparked reactions on social media.

Adekunle Gold melts hearts with visit to Adebolu Adejobi's house Photo credit: @ositapopcorn

Source: Instagram

The video captured the moment the singer arrived at Adejobi's house with the team that got him on board.

The joy on the young man's face lit up the entire room as he struggled to contain his emotions on seeing the singer.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The highlight of Gold's visit to Adejobi's home was the moment his team announced that the singer would be gifting the 19-year-old N2m towards his education.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the beautiful video

_lewapearl_:

"The mum almost shed tears I’m tearing up too "

mike_uchegbu:

"What else is there to Live for? ❤️❤️❤️"

dewolafromisaleeko:

"Ok I’m not crying ❤️I’m so happy for him."

psalmist_vicky:

"See me blushing like they are toasting me!!!! Such a sweet heart ❤️❤️❤️"

artunbi:

"This is a great way of starting the new year. Goodness, kindness , grace and humanity . God bless you @adekunlegold more grace and glory ❤️"

its_misi:

"@adekunlegold this is priceless thanks uou so much may our creator continue to bless you "

Falz & Mr Macaroni pay surprise visit to house of physically challenged fan

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, better known by his stage name Falz and content creator, Adebowale "Debo" Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni were hailed on social media for making a physically challenged fan's dream come true.

The duo paid a surprise visit to the fan identified as Adebolu Adejobi who is a cerebral palsy warrior.

Adejobi who was in another room screamed for joy as he entered the living room to see his faves standing there.

Source: Legit.ng