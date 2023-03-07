Popular Nigerian rapper and YBNL boss, Olamide Baddoo, recently opened up on one of his most embarrassing experiences

According to Olamide, he was still an upcoming artiste under ID Cabasa when a senior musician sent him on an errand to buy food

However, the money was not enough, and Olamide claimed to have added his own cash, but the artiste still accused him of keeping his change

Popular Nigerian rapper, Olamide, recently shared his most embarrassing experience when he was still new in the music industry.

According to reports from The Nation, the YBNL boss noted that the incident, which left him very angry and embarrassed, happened when he was still an upcoming musician under ID Cabasa.

Olamide explained that a senior artiste had come to record a song at the studio and needed something to eat, so they decided to send him to buy food as the youngest around.

The YBNL boss then added that the money given to him to buy the food was not enough, so he ended up adding his cash and even paid for the transportation.

In his words:

“I was in the studio when this senior artiste came in to record a song, and he said he was hungry. Who else will he send to buy food if not me who was the youngest in the studio?

“The money he gave me was not enough for his meal, so I decided to add my own money. I even used my money to pay for transportation.”

However, upon Olamide’s return to the studio, the senior artiste accused him of keeping his change and trying to steal from him. Baddoo added that he got so angry, but a look from ID Cabasa calmed him down.

He said:

“When I got back to the studio with the food, guess what this guy said to me? “Cabasa, tell this your boy to give me my change. If he wants money, he should tell me and I will give him. He should not use a trick to steal my money.

“I almost got angry, but one look from ID Cabasa calmed me down. Today, the guy is one of my biggest fans and he is planning to do a song with me.”

