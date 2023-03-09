A Nigerian man has shared his pain with netizens on TikTok after inviting a hook-up lady to his house

The young man revealed that he employed her services and allowed her to sleep over at his house till the following day

However, in the middle of the night, the lady fell into a deep sleep and began to snore loudly to his utter dismay

Man invites hook-up girl to his house Photo Credit: @horlu_baby

Source: TikTok

However, in the middle of the night, the young man was unable to sleep as the girl snored so loudly in bed.

Sharing the video via TikTok, the heartbroken man pleaded with his followers to come to his aid.

Social media reactions

@h.afsattt said

"Sound like generator."

@irawo4real commented:

"U don stress her with different styles."

@simbioyedele commented:

"Would of told ole girl my job just called me in and I have no one to cover my shift."

@rozay3031 said:

"This kind babe If dem don sleep like this nah till next day o. Noting wey you fit do. I remember d one wey I carry for IB."

@officialamaka09 added:

"Which kind thing be dis. Nor be even the video da make me laugh na the comment section."

Watch the video below:

Man in pain as hook-up lady steals his N6 million gold

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Twitter user has posted the story of a hook-up girl who stole a gold chain worth N6 million. The story was posted on Tuesday, December 13, by Tunde Ososanya who said the lady in question went for a one-night stand.

According to Tunde, the man who carried the hook-up girl took her to his friend's house where they were supposed to hang out. After they were done and the lady left the house, it was discovered that the lady disappeared with the gold chain worth N6 million belonging to the owner of the house.

The man who took the hook-up girl to his friend's house is said to be married and is currently in a dilemma. To make matters worse, the man's friend ceased his car pending when the gold chain would be retrieved or paid for. The story has gone viral and caused a huge stir on Twitter where people took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Source: Legit.ng