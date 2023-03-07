To the surprise of many, Banky W lost the House of Representatives seat he was contesting for to a Labour Party candidate

Different reactions trailed the singer turned politician's loss, with many highlighting how hurt he must have been

Banky, has, however, enveloped his loss with faith as he breaks his silence with an uplifting video

In a video on his page addressing a church congregation, Banky W revealed that the service would be full of necessary thanksgiving and praise to God if he had won the election.

The singer again lost his bid to represent the Eti-Osa constituency in the House of Reps at the National Assembly to LP’s Thaddeus Attah, who racked up 24,075 votes.

Banky added that if things had gone according to plan, he would have travelled to Abuja, to get an office space and an apartment.

Despite his loss, the politician's faith in God has helped him move on, and he pointed out his resignation to God's will has helped him move on.

As he continued to preach the word of God and affirm that his story isn't over, the church cheered Banky on

He wrote:

"For anyone who's ever suffered through a loss, a disappointment or a situation where things just didn't work out the way you hoped... "Faith after a Fall" is for you. For me. For all of us. Please watch this and share if you feel compelled."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Banky's video

adesuaetomi:

"God really did a glorious thing when he created you. Our mandate remains. Love God, Love people. Serve God, be of service to his people. We move. BOLDLY. Love you long time. ❤️❤️"

eben_rocks:

"My brother you are a champion, an inspiration , I celebrate you."

charlesinojie:

"Humbling❤️"

taymesan_:

"Banky!!! Solid guy!"

akinalabi:

"Election loss can make one lose faith. I’ve been there. ❤️"

stanleyaguzie:

"I'm so happy you discovered this calling, you might change more lives preaching the gospel than working in house of reps."

drdolorofficial:

"Appointment await you! Eti-Osa is too small sef."

pauloo2104:

"This one hurt me badly!!!!! And no one know the guy that win ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ @bankywellington we move !!! We need you in Abuja."

sonnia_agu:

"What again can one ask for in life…… after God it’s God!"

