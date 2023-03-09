Actor and politician, Desmond Elliot, was recently a guest on TVC’s Your View show and had a lot to address ahead of the coming elections

Without shying away, Elliot made it clear that he wishes his junior colleague, Olumide Oworu, nothing but the best, even if they are contesting for the same office

Elliot equally mentioned how he has learned to stay humble in politics, adding that it is no place for proud individuals

Nollywood actor turned politician continues to pick up his campaign trail ahead of the forthcoming House of Assembly elections.

Elliot recently joined the ladies of TVC’s Your View show, and he had a lot to share about what he has been up to.

Addressing the elephant in the room, the actor answered a question about his junior colleague, Olumide Oworu, who is going against him for the Surulere Constituency 1 seat via Labour Party.

"I'm happy I'm able to inspire him in my constituency, I wish him all the best,” the actor said while clearing doubts of animosity.

Elliot lists his achievements

On what he has been able to do in his constituency, Elliot boldly submitted that he has improved the electricity supply in Surulere.

"You cannot talk about electricity supply in Surulere and my name will not be mentioned," Elliot said.

The actor equally stressed that he has touched lives and that people should focus on what he has done instead of what hasn't been done.

"I have touched lives, rather than look at what I haven't done, look at what I have done."

According to Elliot, being in politics has also taught him to embrace humility. The actor said there's no place for proud individuals in politics.

Watch the full interview below:

Social media users react to Desmond Elliot's interview

@kennylifestyle said:

"Desmond you are not needed anymore!!! Can't you get it?"

@ZikDave said:

"The fear of ELUU P..every politician in context list wants to perform credible after ELUU P WAVE of 25th April. No Way."

@DeronkeOla said:

"I reside in Akerele. I'm a huge fan of a APC, but believe me Desmond doesn’t worth that position of a lawmaker #YourViewTVC."

@mikeljusty said:

"You inspire wetin, wetin u get wey u dey inspire person abeg shift jooor Oga inspired ."

@dtechboi said:

"You will hear from us next weekend..... enjoy the moment.....this time around results must be transmitted from pu."

