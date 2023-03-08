All over the world, International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 yearly since the first one was marked on March 19, 1911

The IWD seeks to put on the front burner issues and concerns such as reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women, gender equality as well as celebrate women

Legit.ng spotlights three inspiring Nigerian women who have achieved great things and exploits in their fields of endeavours

Since the first International Women's Day celebration on March 19, 1911, it has become a global holiday for women to be celebrated annually on March 8.

In the face of gender inequality, violence and abuse, women all over the world have risen their heads to do exploits in their chosen fields.

Ogunkeyede Opemipo Grace, Adejoke Lasisi and Iyeyemi Adeniran.

In Nigeria, the exploits of many women have given light to the much-debated saying that what a man can do, a woman can do better.

Legit.ng beams its light on three amazons and Nigerian women of virtues who have achieved uncommon feats in celebration of International Women's Day of 2023.

1. Adejoke Lasisi

The woman Adejoke Lasisi is doing an Iron Man or Spider-Man with her occupation. The graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife saves the planet and fights waste emissions by converting plastic and textile wastes into creative products like shopping bags and fine dresses.

Adejoke Lasisi is an award-winning waste-to-wealth entrepreneur.

One of her notable creations which went viral was when she made a beautiful dress with over five thousand sachet water waste.

Her organisation Planet3R not only champions this environment-saving cause but serves as an employer of labour. Little wonder, her works are being recognised with numerous awards.

In November 2020, she was nominated and awarded in Aso Villa, Abuja as one of the leading five innovators in the country.

In years to come, Adejoke hopes to spread her initiative to more communities around the globe.

2. Ogunkeyede Opemipo Grace

Say the word 'Whizkid' and Ogunkeyede Opemipo Grace comes to mind. The young lady is a trailblazer and a perfect example of what a promising youth should look like.

At just 18, the 100 level student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife has a total of 121 certifications, badges and honours from renowned organisations and institutions such as the US Institute of Peace and World Health Organisation (WHO).

Ogunkeyede Opemipo Grace has over 100 certifications, badges and honours at just age 18.

The young lady who had double and triple promotions in primary school due to her brilliance and outstanding performance graduated from secondary school at the age of 14 and stayed at home for four years because her parents lacked the money to put her in university.

It was in the course of her stay at home that she began to amass these helpful certifications.

3. Iyeyemi Adeniran

26-year-old Iyeyemi Adeniran is a poster lady for the "what a man can do, a woman can do better" saying.

Adeniran erks a living driving tanker and has been in the male-dominated profession for the past four years.

Iyeyemi Adeniran has been driving tankers for the past four years.

Before now, Adeniran was a Keke driver, but a day came when she saw a female tanker driver and she was blown off. From then on, her mind was made up.

Source: Legit.ng