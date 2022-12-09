A creative Nigerian lady identified as Adejoke Lasisi showcased that waste can be put to good use by making a dress from sachet water wastes

The award-winning entrepreneur revealed that over 5k sachet water nylon wastes was used in the making of the fine dress

Lasisi shared with Legit.ng how long it took her to convert the waste to fabric and the other things involved in the sewing

A Nigerian lady, Adejoke Lasisi has stunned netizens after showing off a fine dress she made from sachet water nylon waste.

Sharing pictures of herself in the outfit on Facebook, she revealed that over 5k sachet water nylons went into the making of the dress.

She gathered over 5,000 sachet water nylons. Photo Credit: Adejoke Lasisi

How Adejoke Lasisi made the dress

In a chat with Legit.ng's Victor Duru, the award-winning entrepreneur said that it took her a week to gather the nylons. She revealed how she got them.

"It took about a week to gather the nylon as I collected them from different individuals.

"I paid for some while some are free."

After that, Lasisi said the nylons were thoroughly cleaned and sterilised and this took four days to do. Next was the conversion of the nylons to fabric.

"It took about 3 weeks to convert into a fabric material then sewing."

She added that the dress comprises ten percent thread and ninety percent nylons.

Social media reactions

Yusuf Hassan Oriyomi Latifat said:

"Wow this is impressive u so creative lovely outfit God blessed ur hand work."

Tochy Anastasia said:

"Beautiful . what great creativity.

"Keep up the good work and keep doing your best , so are proud of you Ma."

Ajibike Kazeem Seunlafunmi said:

"U are really doing a great job to help make our environment clean by converting our waste to useful products...kudos ma."

Julateh Mulbah said:

"Just a quick question can you wash this dress? How warm is it especially for people living in cold regions of the world this is something good o congratulations sis you are too smart."

Makanjuola Adeola said:

"It's beautiful and at the same time it's helping to reduce waste. I say kudos."

Lady makes interlocking tiles from pure water nylons

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 29-year-old lady had made interlocking tiles from pure water nylons.

The young lady, who is the founder of Ifrique Design, said she engages students in picking the waste and rewards them with solar light for night reading.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Intissar said her interlocking tiles are stronger than the conventional ones.

In her words:

"If your conventional interlocking tile is going to spend 10 years, this one is going to spend 30 years."

