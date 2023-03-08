Laolu Akande has joined millions of Nigerians to celebrate Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the occasion o his birthday

Akande in a statement declared that the vice president has been a major source of inspiration to many people

Going further, he revealed instances which shows that the vice-president is full of compassion towards others

Vice president's spokesperson, Laolu Akande has celebrated his principal on his 66th birthday celebration.

Akande disclosed this in a birthday message he penned to honour the vice president. According to him, Osinbajo is a source of inspiration to him.

Going further, he revealed that the actions and inactions of the VP always provoke people to go for the best in whatever they do.

Laolu Akande says Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is a huge source of inspiration to him.

He said:

"What I have come to know about the VP is that he is an inspirer, and watching him do things is in itself an inspiration. People like that exists to inspire individuals, groups and nations to attain goals and objectives that advance their causes and lead irrevocably to greatness.

"He provokes something in people such that conduces towards excellence, endurance and emphaty, attributes that he himself exemplify. Excellence; so that people can reach into themselves to discover hidden capacities".

He continued "let me give just a few illustrations.

"It is the empathy that took him to Maiduguri in the early months of this administration where he led a charitable effort that produced the Learning Centre where orphans coming out of the insurgency have in the last 6 years now been receiving some of the best types of education available anywhere in the world.

"It is the endurance that kept him in place when all kinds of malevolent forces were bent on diminishing the effective delivery of public goods directly to the people of this nation in an unprecedented scale such as the Social Investment Programme of the Buhari Administration when some entrusted with leadership responsibilities wanted to privatise the process by sharing slots among the elites in a scheme meant to secure some social safety nets in a country fiercely battling poverty.

"So today as the Vice President turns 66, I wish him a happy birthday and many happy returns of the day. My dear boss, and Nigeria’s number 2 citizen, we pray that as your days so shall your strength, wisdom and favour be with God and man!"

