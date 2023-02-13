Fortune seems to have smiled on the lad who stood in front of Peter Obi's convoy during his Lagos rally on Saturday, February 11

After the teenager's photo went viral, many Nigerians offered to render financial assistance to him

In addition to celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest, a select few are ready to give the boy over N200k cash

Three kindhearted Nigerian men have offered to give over N200k to the boy, Yusuf Alami, who went viral on the internet for standing in front of Peter Obi's convoy on Saturday, February 11.

The 15-year-old boy had become an internet sensation after a photo of him standing with arms stretched wide open in front of Peter Obi's Toyota Land Cruiser SUV went viral. Obi was seen standing through the open roof of the car smiling at Yusuf.

Three men offer over N200k to Yusuf Alami.

Social media users, influencers, celebrities and apologists of the Labour Party candidate attached positive meanings to the viral image.

Many went a step further by offering to financially reward the Ibadan boy based in Lagos.

Financial promises pour in for Yusuf

In addition to Cubana Chiefpriest who promised to reward the boy, Ifeanyi Onukwubiri, on Facebook offered to give Yusuf N100k. Ifeanyi wrote via his verified Facebook handle:

"This is photo of the week. How can I get to this boy? I want to gift him 100K. It’s youth o’clock!!!. I see Hope for common persons coming back again! Sending."

A crypto enthusiast on Twitter identified as Prince Kel also promised Yusuf N100k. Kel, @prinzkel1, wrote:

"I have 100k for him."

A tweep, @IruefiNG, said he had $50 (over N22k) for the lad. He wrote on Twitter:

"Yusuf Alabi is the name!

"I have $50 for him, please get his account and contact details across ASAP let's get the boy off the streets."

Social media reactions

Gift Michael Michael said:

"Tears of joy rolling out from my eyes, I will always be obedient.

"God bless u sir for remember this boy ur family will never luck any good things in this life.

"Obi is the man we want."

Humble Jane Odinaka said:

"To think he’s a Yoruba from Ibadan.

"I see a new Nigerian. God bless you sir, I pray you find him."

Charles Panda said:

"I also need to get his contact information I got something for him the picture made my night….. it’s pure love."

Godwin Onyekachi Benjamin said:

"In our history as a nation, no political leader living or death has ever being loved so willingly by the masses a across all the breaths and length of Nigeria like Peter Gregory Obi.

"This is unprecedented."

Yusuf explains why he stood in front of Peter Obi's convoy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Yusuf had opened up about why he stood in front of Obi's convoy.

After young Yusuf was finally located, he was asked questions about his show of love for Peter Obi at the rally.

Yusuf, who revealed that he was from Ibadan, said he likes Peter Obi very much because he helps and saves people. The youngster added that he wants the Labour Party politician to become president. Not stopping there, Yusuf added that if Peter Obi becomes president, he will pray for him.

