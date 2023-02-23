A young Nigerian man recently tried to recreate an iconic photo of the Peter Obi campaign movement, but failed

The young man stood in front of the APC presidential campaign bus in Lagos and lifted his hands

A security operative however jumped down from the convoy and pushed him out of the way

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Some people have positively risen to the limelight after recreating famous iconic scenarios, but for this young Nigerian man, it backfired.

The young man tried to recreate an iconic photo which went viral during one of the campaign rallies of presidential aspirant, Peter Obi.

Man attempts to recreate Peter Obi's viral photo Photo Credit: @drpenking

Source: Twitter

A boy named Yusuf jumped to the front of Peter Obi's campaign van and a photographer was smart enough to capture the moment.

The photo trended massively online and the young boy subsequently received cash gifts and recognition from kind-hearted Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, in a recent post, a Twitter user named @drpenking shared a video of Tinubu's supporter trying to copy the move.

Unfortunately, he did not receive the same accolades as his other compatriot.

While standing in front of the campaign bus with his hands lifted, a security agent jumped down from the car and pushed him out of the way.

There was little to no reaction from the presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Tinubu, towards his act.

Drpenking shared the video with the caption:

"He was trying trying to recreate the Obidients moment? He was flung like a roasted corn! Vote Peter Obi"

Social media reactions

@LifeOfEnglio said:

"In as much as I find the video funny, I find this particular picture disturbing. This is a child that is suffering because of the system of government in Nigeria. I feel sad just looking at the picture and see how handsome this boy is. I hope God sends a helper his way Amen."

@HumorUs Benji said:

"Dem push am away danu danu."

@OgeFavourUche1 said:

"It's the height of the vehicle for me. Be like gwongworo that's bringing cows from far North."

@eyenuwah said:

They all look so disinterested & alienated from those screaming "emi lo corn".

@Chiboy015 commented:

"Forget about the boy first, who else saw how Tinubu was waving?"

@dr.Solution said:

"He didn't made down payment."

@kingingofficial wrote:

"Today isnt the day for your tears save them."

@wilde_sugar wrote:

"If E didn't Dey E didn't Dey. The people's choice must prevail by Saturday, and this old baba can rest by force."

@Wills commented:

"Even the morpol guy don't have time to wait, he just informed that guy not to waste his time on failure."

@Ozai_Heart wrote:

"Do you, anyone of you, remember the story of the jealous second wife with her son? The good wife sends his son on a journey, he came back with good results. Because of jealousy, the has second wife sent her son to do the same thing but with bad intel. The son came back headless."

See tweet below:

Boy goes viral after standing in front of Peter Obi's convoy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that three kindhearted Nigerian men have offered to give over N200k to the boy, Yusuf AlaBi, who went viral on the internet for standing in front of Peter Obi's convoy on Saturday, February 11.

The 15-year-old boy had become an internet sensation after a photo of him standing with arms stretched wide open in front of Peter Obi's Toyota Land Cruiser SUV went viral. Obi was seen standing through the open roof of the car smiling at Yusuf.

Social media users, influencers, celebrities and apologists of the Labour Party candidate attached positive meanings to the viral image. Many went a step further by offering to financially reward the Ibadan boy based in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng