Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, held his much anticipated Lagos rally on February 11, 2023

A photo of a young boy marching directly in front of Peter Obi’s convoy made the rounds on social media and impressed many Nigerians

Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, and other well-meaning Nigerians are now in search of the young boy as they promise to reward him

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

On February 11, 2023, Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s much anticipated rally took place in Lagos at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

Photos and videos from the ObiDatti rally made the rounds on social media and one that caught the attention of many Nigerians was that of a young boy marching in front of Peter Obi’s convoy.

In the viral photo, the young boy was unfazed by the people around Peter Obi and he marched directly in front of the politician’s car while raising his hands to show his support for him.

Nigerians react as Cubana Chiefpriest, others look for young boy who stood in front of Peter Obi's convoy at his Lagos rally. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest, Ifeanyi Onukwubiri / Facebook.

Source: Instagram

The photo seemed to touch many Nigerians as they were in awe of the love the young boy had for the politician.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Cubana Chiefpriest, others in search of young boy

The young boy’s photo soon trended on social media and it led to some well-meaning Nigerians looking for him.

A Facebook user, Ifeanyi Onukwubiri, took to his page to ask for the boy’s whereabouts because he wanted to gift him N100,000. Not stopping there, he also promised to get the boy a smartphone if he did not already have one.

Popular socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, was also impressed by the young boy’s show of love for Peter Obi and he also showed interest in finding him and rewarding him.

Taking to his Instagram story, Chiefpriest noted that he will like to send the boy something because his life has to change.

He wrote:

“Me too I go like send am better thing, his life gotta change.”

He also wrote:

"Find him, he must be made a millionaire. History will never forget. Me and my guys dey find the boy. Dude na national treasury."

See screenshots of his post below:

Cubana Chiefpriest promises to make viral boy at Peter Obi's Lagos rally a millionaire. Photos: @cuban_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react as Cubana Chiefpriest, others search for young boy at Peter Obi’s Lagos rally

A number of netizens reacted to the news of the young boy who was going to get rewarded for showing love to Peter Obi at his Lagos rally. While many of them celebrated him and called it grace, others wondered what he did to be getting rewarded. Read some of their comments below:

bambee_nas:

"What did he do?"

hemayi_:

"Some of you are saying clout or wat did he do …. But naso Gods grace Dey find person … naso favour dey locate person …. U can never understand Gods ways !!! It’s simply his time …. Be happy for him !!!! He doesn’t need to do anything for God to connect him to his destiny helpers !!! "

mummyjayclothin:

"This is Grace not clout so make some of who na rest abeg"

susanchinwepeters:

"Imolites be wanting to do wonders for the guy❤️❤️"

nurseboos:

"Na to dey go stand for vehicle front now"

betta_sweet_cake:

"Egwooo God bless our youth them. Everyone want a new Nigeria."

agbasaj:

"Tears roll down my eyes this picture mean so many things ❤️"

dqueenbee001:

"The ignorant ones are the ones calling it clout. Trust me, if you know what God's grace is, you'd understand. With grace, you don't have to do much or anything at all. That's why it's called GRACE!"

kingpablo_042:

"If God remember you he will pick you from the crowd .Never Give up and most of it all pray for Grace …GGG!"

PSquare performs to large crowd at Peter Obi's Lagos rally, videos trend

Top Nigerian music stars, Peter and Paul Okoye of PSquare were present at the Peter Obi campaign rally in Lagos.

The much anticipated political rally took place at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos on February 11, 2023.

Videos made the rounds on social media showing the large turnout of people at the rally despite controversies surrounding the event.

The PSquare music group also made sure to show their continued support for Peter Obi at the ObiDatti rally by being the star performers at the occasion.

Source: Legit.ng