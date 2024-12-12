An excited Nigerian woman has shared her excitement with netizens as her family secures a home in the United Kingdom

According to her post, the woman and her family had been staying in the country for about two years before becoming house owners

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to congratulate the family over their new house

A Nigerian family's journey to homeownership in the United Kingdom has captured the hearts of social media users.

Their inspiring story quickly went viral with many netizens wishing them well and tapping into their blessing.

Woman excited as family gets house in UK Photo credit: @its_veechalu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Couple in UK becomes house owners

TikTok user @its_veeachalu shared a captivating video showcasing their stunning new home, sparking massive celebration in the comments.

After calling the UK home for nearly two years, the family's dream of owning a house finally materialised.

The family's accomplishment was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages, as netizens flocked to offer warm felicitations.

Reactions as couple gets house in UK

TikTok users flocked to the comments section to react to the video.

@doggyworld69 said:

"Don’t let anyone push you ooo just dey your lane with your God."

@MA stated:

"Congratulations, such a big achievement. You should be proud that you persevered and did it."

@Chrissie reacted:

"AMEN! I connect to your blessing. And I pray that this home may be the beginning of many more blessings for you and your family. You deserve it."

@homewithdebbyrise said:

"Some people can’t get mortgages because of 3yrs proof of address. Congratulations it really a miracle."

@Sóchyma said:

"I’m really glad for you and many congrats. However, my issue is always the adding “in just ” is it really necessary?"

@Hiloski reacted:

"Are you still paying the mortgage or you bought outrightly? Because two years for UK?"

@just_hot_ said:

"Congratulations How did you do it. Show us the way. Been here 23 years and I have nothing to show."

@Gracehenry said:

"See me already designing all the spaces in my head. Congrats to you all. Can't wait for mine soon oh."

@Sue commented:

"Beautiful I love the spacious kitchen. Was it newly built? Everything is just clean woo "

@folktalesbypromise added:

"Congratulations. I love the setting and it has wardrobe? Which builders abeg?"

Watch the video below:

Nigerian couple becomes owners of house in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian couple who purchased a house in the UK went online to celebrate their success with TikTokers.

One of the married lovers said that the house purchase happened within three years of relocating to the UK.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng