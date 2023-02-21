Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s lucky Keke driver fan, Musa, has now spoken after being gifted N1 million

Musa was gifted the huge amount by the singer after he plastered several of Davido’s photos on his vehicle

Musa was later located and was able to receive the money and in a trending video he spoke on his great love for Davido

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s Keke driver fan, Musa, has now spoken up after finally receiving N1 million from OBO.

Recall that a video had gone viral earlier of Musa’s Keke that had photos of the singer plastered all over it. Davido then showed interest in sending the boy some money.

Musa was eventually located by the passenger who made the first video and the Keke driver’s details were obtained and he received the N1 million shortly after.

Davido's Keke driver fan speaks after receiving N1 million from singer. Photos: @davido, @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

A new video of Musa was made and the young guy was all smiles as he continued to speak on his love for Davido. According to him, he loves the singer so much.

See the new clip below:

