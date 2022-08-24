A Nigerian man, Olusegun, has decided to sue a Twitter user who posted his photo as a fake bishop

Olusegun stated that the Twitter user failed to bring down the post despite being informed that it was fake news

The aggrieved man went ahead to vow that he'd make sure he paid for the defamation of character in court

A Nigerian man identified as Olusegun has announced his decision to file a lawsuit against a Twitter user, Ochonogor, who called him a fake bishop.

Olusegun revealed that the politician shared his photos on Twitter, claiming that he was one of the fake bishops.

The angry man said several Twitter users subsequently informed Ochonogor that the photos were false, yet he refused to take them down.

Man to sue Twitter user over fake bishop post Photo Credit: DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Recall, there was a frenzy on social media after it was reported that 'fake bishops' attended the unveiling of the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Announcing his decision to sue Ochonogor, Olusegun said:

"This lowlife @mr_ochonogor posted this absolute lie about me and refused to pull it down even after many people pointed out his error. He thinks it's over, but he is about to get into the lawsuit of his life over RTs and clout chasing. We will cure your madness with the law by God."

Nigerians react to Olusegun's tweet

Anna Temi said:

"Thank you for going the route of legal with him. They will learn their lesson in a very civilised way."

Inter Stellar wrote:

"You have no case dear. They will simply throw it out. He just said how it started to how it is going. Unless you can prove that what he meant is that you were among the fake bishop. No case at all."

Chabo King reacted:

"Bros they said make you use the money for lawsuit complete your house for Ikorodu."

Lee Zamba noted:

"You will implicate yourself in court! When they tell you to provide those impostors that posed as fake bishops as witness, your eye go clear."

Sensational Emma remarked:

"Lolz. Small banter you dey threaten person with lawsuit. U go threaten tire."

See tweet below:

