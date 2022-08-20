A video of young man who was hoping to one day make it as he hustled as a bike man has gathered reactions

The clip showed the time he used to work as a bike man before he transitioned job to become a model

Many people who saw his video said that they hope the man goes higher in life because his background is a humbling one

A TikTok handle, @alber_noir, has shared a very short video of how the life of an okada man that totally changed.

At the start of the clip, the man revealed that all he had was just hope. A part of the clip showed him on his bike working as an okada man.

Many people prayed that he will get a bigger gig very soon. Photo source: TikTok/@alber_noir.

Source: UGC

Powerful transformation

Seconds after, he was seen being measured as he transitioned into a professional model. Many people were wowed by his poses.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

There were many social media users who prayed that he will get a big modelling gig very soon.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 30,000 views with more than 100 comments.

Below are some of the reactions:

MalayYT_CoD said:

"Going to learn how to drive okada tomorrow."

justnaa said:

"Dear God let this travel far so he gets top model gigs Amen."

Most_wanted25 said:

"Hope to see him on vogue soon."

Sam statistics said:

"Step one : buy okada tomorrow morning."

Rukevwe Esiso said:

"Just small groundnut oil and boom…model."

lani said:

"I had goose bumps immediately whaaat."

Agho Patricia said:

"Soon you are going to tell your story globally, just keep doing what you do. Amazing transformations."

the_mean_gurl said:

"Omg this is beautiful. May the lord continue the uplift you."

Tessy Eseme said:

"That hope paid up big time."

Nigerian lady succeeded as model

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a very tall Nigerian lady, Deborah Akanni, with an athletic physique, made it big on the international modelling scene.

Before the lady got her first break, she used to model on TikTok in a compound. In a video posted by her manager, Ikechukwu Urum, a collage of the lady's journey was shown.

At the beginning of the clip, the girl was filmed with many okadas in the background. Another part has her in a fitting black gown as she walked like a professional model toward the camera.

Source: Legit.ng