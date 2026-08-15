Osun Governor Adeleke raised alarm over BIVAS machine failures and slow accreditation at multiple polling units across the state

Adeleke alleged that thugs were disrupting voting in Olorunda and Irewole LGAs, naming a man called Enuku as a key actor

The governor accused security personnel of siding with the APC while urging his supporters to remain calm and defend their votes

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke raised serious concerns about the conduct of Saturday's governorship election, alleging that vote accreditation machines were failing at several polling units and that thugs were harassing voters in parts of the state.

Speaking on Osun Radio during the exercise, Adeleke said complaints had been reaching him about Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) machines operating below standard at multiple locations, causing significant delays for voters who had turned out to cast their ballots.

Governor Adeleke raises alarm as BIVAS machines fail, delaying voter accreditation across Osun State. Photo credit: GovAAdeleke/x

Source: Twitter

Adeleke names alleged thug, questions police conduct

According to PUNCH, beyond the technical issues, the governor alleged that armed thugs were disrupting the exercise in Olorunda and Irewole Local Government Areas. He specifically named a man he identified as Enuku as one of those allegedly intimidating residents.

"Right now, there are complaints that BIVAS are not working well. I am not happy at all. The police are aiding the APC. Enuku, the thug, is disturbing people," Adeleke said.

He also raised concerns about the situation in Ikire, suggesting that voters were being chased from polling areas, and questioned whether the police were acting in the interest of one political party.

"People came out to vote, but the machine is slow. It is not working well. INEC should find a solution. My people are being chased in Ikire. I am still watching them. I don't know if the police are working for APC. I am still watching," he added.

Governor urges supporters to hold their ground

Despite his frustration, Adeleke called on his supporters to remain composed, complete the voting process, and safeguard their ballots once cast.

"In Olorunda, they are behaving anyhow. My advice is that my people should vote and defend their votes. Don't be afraid. It is just for one day," he said.

The allegations made by the governor could not be independently verified at the time this report was filed. There was no immediate response from the Independent National Electoral Commission or the Osun State Police Command to the claims.

Police conduct faces scrutiny as Adeleke questions their role in aiding APC during the governorship election. Photo credit: GovAAdeleke/x

Source: Instagram

ICPC operatives deployed to monitor Osun governorship election

Legit.ng earlier reported that officers of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) were deployed to polling units across Osun State on Saturday to monitor the governorship election.

Source: Legit.ng