FCT, Abuja - The senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Dr Paul Enenche has called for the immediate arrest of ‘bishops’ who attended the unveiling of the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

In a video posted on his verified Facebook page with the title 'Like Beget Like', Pastor Enenche slammed the ruling party, for being desperate to retain power in 2023.

He said the ‘bishops’ should be arrested and charged to court for impersonating the Christian body.

His words:

“There is a contest going on in this country right now where some criminals paraded themselves as bishops.

“That is the level at which the criminal leadership of this country has descended into. Those who send them are like them. That is an impersonation of the highest order and they should be arrested and tried.

“That is how ‘yeyecious’ bankrupt of capacity and leadership ability these people who want to rule Nigeria are. But their end has come. They will never see the light of day.

“They will never smell the palace of authority. You want to cheat to lead, you want to lie to lead, you want to kill to lead and your platform has led for right years.”

The respected clergy man also took the APC to the cleaners, predicting that they will no longer preside over Nigeria.

He said:

“Their end has come. They will never see the light of day. They will never smell the palace of authority.

“You want to cheat to lead. You want to lie to lead. You want to kill to lead. And your platform has led for seven to eight years and the only thing the country got was bloodshed, killing, banditry and you are still pushing yourself forward, bankrupt of mentality, bankrupt of authority, bankrupt of capacity, reasoning zero.

“You need to see their communication. You can pick nothing out of it. It is not under our watch that the worst will rule over the best. It has happened before, it will never happen again.”

CAN berates APC for hiring fake Bishops to ruling party's event

Recall that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) dissociated itself from the Bishops who attended the APC event in Abuja.

The religious body said the bishops were desperados who went there for themselves and did not represent the body of Christ.

The vice president of CAN (19 northern states and Abuja) and its chairman in Kaduna state, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, said this in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, July 20.

Prominent Christian group accuses APC of embarrassing the body of Christ

In a related development, members of the Conference of Concerned Christians of Nigeria (CCCN), have accused the APC of assembling “fake” people as men of God, during the official unveiling of Shettima.

The CCCN challenged the ruling party to disclose the identities of the pastors, and their churches, in a bid to confirm their authenticity, or otherwise.

The Christian group maintained that the Muslim/Muslim ticket does not reflect the diversity, and secularity of the country.

