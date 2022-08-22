A man has earned the admiration of social media users over his nice response to a person who trolled him

A netizen had mocked the man over the old state of his abode which inspired him to demolish the building

In its place, he erected a beautiful house with lovely interiors and shared it online with the troll's earlier message

It is often said that success is the best form of revenge. A man brought this popular saying to life with his inspiring response to an online hater.

The man took to TikTok to show off the beautiful bungalow he built in the place of his old house.

He built the new house at the same spot of the old one. Photo Credit: TikTok/@onkwani_m

Source: UGC

Sharing the photo collage, he quoted a netizen who had trolled him saying that his house was old school.

He built a new house at the same spot of the old abode

He started the showcase with pictures of the old house and then went it was eventually brought down.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He also shared pictures showing how construction workers laid the foundation until its completion. The excited man shared snaps of its lovely interior.

Netizens hailed his form of revenge. Responding to a netizen who commended his clap back, he wrote:

"Hope i have inspired him in one way or the other. We can't be living in executive city rental houses with nothing to showup at the end of everything."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

.Zaza said:

"It’s true haters/ enemies push you to be better. That’s the good way to silence your haters. Don’t block them so they can see your progress."

user4346992765240 said:

"I like that, it's good to have peninnah around us, kicheko chao inatufanya tu push our blessings. congrats bro."

Samantha Philigon said:

"I have loved this video manze akiii i lack words to say i mean praise the living God guys."

Caite Mwale said:

"The best feedback ever I need someone to tell me this so that I can prove them wrong too."

Makrean said:

"It's was good for you because the text made you to think big, congratulations bro."

ItsMwai said:

"Congratulations.... I love the way God shuts the mouths of your haters. indeed it is marvelous in our sight."

Lady builds 3-bedroom house for widow after demolishing her mud home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had constructed a fine 3-bedroom house for a widow month after demolishing her old mud abode.

The unidentified lady who runs a humanitarian foundation called the Nma Millionaire Heart shared on Facebook that she had accosted the lady in a dilapidated old mud house with her little kids somewhere in Imo state on July 30, 2021.

The lady set to work after demolishing the mud house. And on Saturday, October 2, 2021 she announced the completion of the 3-bedroom apartment with beautiful pictures of its looks.

Source: Legit.ng