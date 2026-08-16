Accord Party's Adeleke pulled a significant lead over APC's Oyebamiji in Iwo Local Government Area

Results from Iwo were announced late at night at the LGA collation centre at Baptist High School

All 30 Osun LGA results remain subject to final approval by the INEC Returning Officer in Osogbo

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party has won the Iwo Local Government Area in the Osun State governorship election, outpacing his closest rival by more than 7,000 votes.

The results were announced at the LGA collation centre at Baptist High School, Iwo, at about 11:59 p.m.

According to Premium Times, Adeleke, who is seeking re-election as the incumbent governor, polled 27,085 votes in Iwo, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, came second with 19,660 votes.

Other parties recorded significantly lower tallies: ADC took 588 votes, ZLP 181, ADP 191, AA 130, AAC 62, APGA 74, YPP 26, APP 2, BP 6, NNPP 3, PRP 4, SDP 3, and APM 12.

**Iwo Voter Turnout**

Iwo Local Government Area has 106,874 registered voters. Of those, 48,985 were accredited on election day. The total votes cast came to 48,953, with 48,027 recorded as valid and 926 rejected.

**Results Still Await Final Declaration**

The announcement in Iwo is one of 30 being made across Osun State, as results from all local government areas are collated at their respective centres before being forwarded to Osogbo, the state capital. The INEC Returning Officer at the final collation centre in Osogbo will have the final say on the overall governorship result after receiving and reviewing figures from all 30 LGAs.

Before the election, residents of Iwo, one of the most populous towns in Osun State, had spoken about Adeleke's four-year tenure, pointing to road construction and rehabilitation as the most visible development recorded in the town during his time in office.

Source: Legit.ng