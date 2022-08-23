A Nigerian man has revealed how he ended things with his girlfriend after she asked him for airtime

The young man, while sharing his WhatsApp chat with the lady, said he'd never get involved with any broke girl again

Nigerians have reacted to his story, with some people showing support for the lady who asked for airtime

A young man identified as Tommy Viccetti has shared his experience with his girlfriend, who requested airtime.

Tommy said he ordered a ride for his babe to come over, and her response got him pissed. After sending the driver's number to her via WhatsApp, she requested airtime from Tommy to put the call through.

This annoyed Tommy, who quickly cancelled the ride and announced his separation from her or any other broke girl.

In his words:

"I'm done with broke girls."

Twitter users react to Timmy's tweet

Alexander Omoike said:

"Until you meet the ones that are not broke, they come with their transport and next week them bill you 200k and if you no give them you go see problem and better grammar. All of them dey bill, stay where your power reach oh."

Bobby toh fresh stated:

"You cannot be broke to the point you do not have ₦100 airtime. Stop saying thrash."

Hami Tabane reacted:

"I once dated a beautiful whom she was working but ehhhhhh that girl had debts. Kor dikoloto all over."

Love Heiress said:

"This guy is very hilarious, how much she ask for? Your babe for that matter and you dey call her out."

Ebube Marvellous remarked:

"You knew she was unemployed, when you asked her out. Do you want her to vomit money?"

