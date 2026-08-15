The Danish government has published the list of essential documents required to apply for a student residence permit in 2026

Applicants must show proof of fee payment, a valid passport, and evidence that they can financially support themselves during their stay

It is noteworthy that students under 18 face additional requirements, including a parental consent declaration signed by both parents

Denmark's immigration authority has published the full list of documents that foreign nationals must submit when applying for a student residence permit in the country, and this applies in 2026

The requirements, which cover students at higher education institutions, were published by the Danish Immigration Service (SIRI) and apply to all nationalities seeking to study in Denmark.

Denmark lists the essential documents foreigners need to secure a student residence permit. Photo Credit: Altan Gocher

Source: Getty Images

According to SIRI's official guidance, applicants may also be required to have their documents translated before submission.

Danish student permit: Documents Required for applicants

Every student applying for a Danish residence permit must gather the following before submitting:

1. Proof of payment of the case processing fee to SIRI. Applicants must attach a bank receipt or statement — a payment status displayed on a website is not accepted as valid proof.

2. Copies of all pages of the applicant's passport, including blank pages and both the front and back covers.

3. Proof of enrolment at an educational institution in the applicant's home country, required for guest or exchange students. 4. Documentation showing the applicant has sufficient funds to support themselves financially throughout their stay in Denmark.

Additional requirements for applicants under 18

Students who are below the age of 18 must submit a separate set of documents in addition to the standard requirements:

1. A declaration of consent from both parents, permitting the applicant to study in Denmark. Both parents must sign the document.

2. A copy of the applicant's birth certificate, along with copies of the data pages in both parents' passports.

Educational institutions enrolling applicants under 18 must also submit a signed and stamped declaration confirming that the student will have proper housing and study conditions in Denmark.

SIRI provides downloadable versions of all required declarations, including a sworn declaration, the parental consent form, and the school's declaration of proper residence and study conditions, the last of which is currently available only in Danish.

SIRI advises all prospective students to review the full documentation checklist on its official portal and ensure every item is in order before lodging an application.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Denmark had outlined the financial requirements foreigners must meet to qualify for a student visa.

Danish citizenship eligibility without employment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Denmark had highlighted the categories of foreigners who can seek citizenship without being employed.

Under Danish law, most applicants must demonstrate that they have worked full-time or run their own business for at least three years and six months within the four years immediately preceding their application.

They must also be actively connected to the labour market at the point when a citizenship bill is submitted on their behalf.

Source: Legit.ng