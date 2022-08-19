Many persons migrate to Europe in search of greener pastures and would return to Nigeria their hometown after some years there to either check on their family or financed projects, amongst other reasons.

Quite interestingly, abroad returnees often trend online due to what they are greeted with.

In this article, Legit.ng revisits Nigerian abroad returnee stories that have trended so far in 2022.

1. Nigerian returns from Dubai to see a mansion waiting for him

Still fresh is the story of a young man who returned to Nigeria after years in Dubai to see a mansion waiting for him.

According to a viral TikTok video, the man always sent money home to his family for them to help build him a house.

And his people didn't disappoint, as he would return to see a magnificent structure. The man went on both knees before the mansion and raised his hands in appreciation.

He was happy his money was used judiciously.

2. Abroad returnee finds out wife has sold his house

A married man who returned from abroad trended after he discovered that his wife had sold his house for N10 million

In a video shared on TikTok, the man said he finished building the house before leaving and kept it in the care of his wife.

It wasn't his idea to sell it and what was even more shocking to him was that the price it was sold was undervalued.

According to the man, he acquired the land for N9.5 million and paid N500k for community development.

His wife was nowhere to be found.

3. Abroad returnee sending money home for a house returns to see rubbish

A lady warned Nigerians based abroad that they should never trust people back at home with their building projects following her bitter experience.

While abroad, the lady reportedly sent millions to the person handling her building project in Nigeria and kept getting satisfactory feedback on the progress of the work.

However, when she returned to see things for herself, the reverse was the case as the building looked uncompleted.

Her lamentation was captured in a viral video that sparked massive reactions.

Despite sending upkeep money, lady returns from abroad to see son looking bad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an abroad lady had lamented after returning home to find her son looking pitiable despite sending money for his upkeep.

Sharing a video of the boy on her TikTok handle @.its_me_honey, the lady wrote that she works very hard abroad.

She added that she sends all her money home for the lad's upkeep, hence at pain over how he looks. It appeared she returned to the country unannounced. The lady shared snaps she took with the boy in that state. Her viral post had the wording:

"Working very hard and sending all your money home only to find your child looking like this."

