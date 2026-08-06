Denmark's immigration authority has outlined the residency requirements foreigners must meet before they can apply for permanent residence in the country

The standard requirement is set at 8 continuous years of legal stay, though certain applicants may qualify in as few as 4 years

The number of supplementary conditions a person meets determines whether the shorter or longer residency period applies to their case

Denmark has laid out the conditions under which foreigners living in the country can apply for permanent residence, with the standard threshold set at eight uninterrupted years of legal stay.

According to the Danish Immigration Service, applicants must have held a valid residence permit throughout that entire period, covering categories such as family reunification, asylum, studies, or employment.

Denmark explains how long foreigners must stay there to be permanent residents. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Permits issued under the temporary protection laws for displaced Ukrainians or those who assisted Danish authorities in Afghanistan do not count towards the eight-year calculation.

Danish Permanent Residence: Who Qualifies After 4 Years

Foreigners who meet all four supplementary requirements, in addition to the basic conditions, can qualify for permanent residence after just four years of continuous legal residency rather than the standard eight.

The four supplementary requirements must all be satisfied simultaneously for the reduced timeline to apply. Applicants who meet only two or three of the supplementary conditions still fall under the eight-year rule.

Key Rules on Continuous Residency

One point the Danish Immigration Service stresses is that applicants do not need to have held the same type of permit throughout their entire stay. A person who initially entered on an au pair permit and later received a family reunification permit, for example, can combine both periods when calculating total residency time.

However, there is a clear restriction on combining periods tied to different romantic partners. Anyone who has had more than one spouse or cohabiting partner in Denmark must count their eight years exclusively from the start of their current relationship. Remarrying or entering a new cohabiting arrangement resets the residency clock entirely for the purposes of the permanent residence application.

The timing of applications is equally important. If a person allows their current permit to expire before applying for an extension or permanent residence, the entire residency count may restart from zero. The Danish Immigration Service places the responsibility squarely on the applicant to submit renewal requests before any existing permit runs out.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng