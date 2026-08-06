Finland updated its permanent residence permit rules on 8 January 2026, introducing multiple application paths with different residency requirements

Foreigners must live in Finland for at least 4 or 6 years under a continuous residence permit, depending on the path they choose

One group of applicants can bypass the residency requirement entirely if they completed a qualifying degree in Finland

Finland's immigration authority has outlined exactly how long foreigners must live in the country before they can qualify for a permanent residence permit, following changes to the Aliens Act that took effect on 8 January 2026.

Under the updated rules published by the Finnish Immigration Service, applicants who submit their applications from that date onwards must select one of several application paths, each carrying its own residency requirement.

Finland announces how long foreigners must live to get permanent residency. Photo: getty

Source: Getty Images

PR: Finland's 6-Year and 4-Year Residency Paths

For most applicants, the minimum stay is either four or six years under a continuous residence permit, known as an A permit, or a Brexit permit.

The six-year path applies to those who have spent at least six years living in Finland, have accumulated a minimum of two years of work history in the country, and can demonstrate satisfactory proficiency in either Finnish or Swedish.

Three separate four-year paths exist for applicants who meet additional criteria. The first covers those earning more than 40,000 euros annually. The second is open to holders of a master's, licentiate, or doctoral degree obtained outside Finland, provided they also have at least two years of Finnish work experience.

The third path applies to individuals with particularly strong Finnish or Swedish language skills and at least three years of work history in Finland, according to the Finnish Immigration Service.

One Group Faces No Residency Requirement at All

A notable exception exists for those who completed a qualifying degree within Finland itself. Applicants who hold a master's degree from a Finnish university or university of applied sciences, a licentiate or doctoral degree, or a bachelor's degree from a Finnish university (not a university of applied sciences) are exempt from the residency requirement entirely.

They must, however, show that their Finnish or Swedish language skills are at a developing level.

The changes represent a significant restructuring of Finland's pathway to permanent residency, replacing a single threshold with a tiered system that rewards language ability, higher earnings, academic qualifications, and sustained employment.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng