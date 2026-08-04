Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published a full list of visa options available to foreigners seeking permanent residency in the country

The pathways cover a wide range of applicants, from skilled workers and business investors to retirees, refugees, and family members of Australian citizens

A retirement visa pathway and a Pacific Engagement visa are among the lesser-known routes that the Australian Government has recently made available

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the various routes through which foreign nationals can obtain permanent residency in the country, publishing a full breakdown of available visa options on its official immigration website.

The government lists three main streams through which most applicants pursue permanent residency: family ties, employment and skills, and business or investment activity.

Australia lists visa options for foreigners who want to be permanent residents. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Australian visa: Family, Work and Business Pathways

1. Family-stream permanent residence visas

The family stream covers partners, children, parents, and dependent relatives of Australian citizens, permanent residents, or eligible New Zealand citizens. It also includes children being adopted outside of Australia and carers relocating to provide long-term support for an approved relative.

2. Work-stream permanent residence visas

For those pursuing the work stream, eligibility depends on either having an Australian employer willing to sponsor the applicant or possessing skills that the country has identified as being in demand.

3. Business or investment-stream permanent residence visas

The business and investment stream caters to entrepreneurs and investors looking to establish or develop commercial interests in Australia.

One important condition applies across all pathways: applicants whose visas carry a "no further stay" condition are not permitted to remain in Australia beyond their visa's specified period in order to lodge a permanent residency application.

Retirement and Specialised Visa Routes

Beyond the three main streams, the Australian Government has also created several additional pathways targeting specific groups.

4. Retirement visa pathway

A retirement visa pathway has been established for eligible long-term residents who have already contributed to and settled within the community. The government has carved out a portion of places from within the existing permanent migration scheme to accommodate this group, with the pathway drawing from the parent visa allocation.

5. Global talent visa

A Global Talent visa, known as subclass 858, is available to individuals who hold an internationally recognised record of exceptional achievement in their field.

6. Former resident visa

There is also a Former Resident visa for certain individuals who previously held permanent residency in Australia.

7. Pacific Engagement visa

For nationals from participating Pacific Island countries and Timor-Leste, the Pacific Engagement visa offers a dedicated route to permanent residency.

8. Refugee and humanitarian visas

Refugee and humanitarian visas remain available for those who fled their home countries due to persecution.

The Department of Home Affairs advises all prospective applicants to confirm that they meet the relevant criteria before submitting any application.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng