Love stories do not get old. This could be the reason why people always celebrate them. In a report, a lady got emotional when she realised her lover was about to travel out.

Another reason why love narratives appeal to many may be because they remind us how tender we all could be when we meet the right person.

An American soldier flew in to Nigeria to make his fiancee happy. Photo source: TikTok/@vicsly10, @zaynab_azeez, @j_design_photography

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at three instances where love prevailed.

1. Lady cried at airport

A Nigerian lady would not stop crying at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport as her boyfriend was preparing to travel to Dubai.

Despite the man reassuring her that he would be back, she held him and continued crying. People around them were emotional about the lovers' parting.

2. Woman's fiance relocated

A woman went online to advise people never to entertain bad energy when they are set on a course.

She revealed that one week after her man proposed to her, he relocated to the UK with the promise to come back for her.

Many people suggested he may not but the woman kept up hope and it paid off. The man came and they moved abroad together.

3. A US officer

A Nigerian man working in the American Army surprised his fiancee on her birthday. While the woman was having a photoshoot, he gently walked in.

When the woman saw him, she was surprised seeing her lover who she thought would still in America.

