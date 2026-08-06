Pacific island nation Nauru adopted the name Republic of Naoero as part of a sweeping national identity reform approved by parliament

President David Adeang said the changes were meant to better reflect the country's indigenous heritage, language and culture

Citizens will now be officially called dei-Naoero, and the country's aircraft and ships will also be renamed under the reform

Yaren District, Naoero - The Pacific island nation previously known internationally as Nauru has officially adopted the name Republic of Naoero and will replace its international country code NRU with NRO, in one of the most significant shifts to its global identity in decades.

President David Adeang announced that the changes form part of a broader national identity reform aimed at bringing the country's international presence into line with its indigenous roots. The traditional name, pronounced "Now-ero," reflects the spelling used in the local Nauruan language.

Republic of Naoero replaces the international country code NRU with NRO as part of a national identity reform announced by President David Adeang. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to a government statement, the name "Nauru" had been retained over the years primarily because it was easier for foreigners to pronounce, rather than because it represented the nation's preferred identity.

Adeang first put the proposal to parliament in January, arguing that the reform would do more to honour the country's own heritage.

"This proposed change seeks to more faithfully honour our nation's heritage, our language, and our identity," the president said.

Why is NRU becoming NRO?

Lawmakers passed the constitutional amendment in two rounds of voting as required. It was not immediately clear, however, whether the revised constitution had been formally published. Citizens will now be referred to as dei-Naoero rather than Nauruans, and the government said the updated country code will appear across official international systems and documentation. The country's national aircraft and ships will also be renamed as part of the reform.

Officials said they are already in contact with foreign governments and international organisations to secure recognition of the new designation. The United Nations updated its website to reflect the new name after receiving a formal request in June, while Australia, New Zealand, the United States and China have also started using the updated name through their respective foreign ministries and embassies.

Why did Naoero skip referendum?

The government decided against putting the name change to a public referendum, concluding that the traditional name had never truly fallen out of use among the population.

"While a referendum is intended to determine the will of the people, the name Naoero has never been lost, but rather waiting to be fully embraced," the statement read.

The Republic of Naoero's government says no referendum was needed because the traditional name had remained in everyday use among the country's people. Photo credit: TORSTEN BLACKWOOD / AFP

Source: AFP

With a population of roughly 12,000, Naoero is the world's third-smallest country by population, behind Tuvalu and Vatican City. The island nation gained independence in 1968 after periods under German colonial rule and Australian administration.

The move places Naoero alongside a small group of countries that have updated their international names in recent years, including Eswatini, which was formerly known as Swaziland, and Türkiye, previously recognised internationally as Turkey.

Five countries change names

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that several nations across the world have in recent years changed their official names to better reflect their cultural identity, history, and political realities.

From Africa to Europe, these name changes often carry deep national significance and are part of broader efforts to redefine how countries are represented globally.

Source: Legit.ng