An abroad-based young lady has been left heartbroken owing to the physical state of her little son

According to the lady, she works very hard where she is to make ends meet and sends money back home for his upkeep

To her surprise, she would return unannounced to find him in a sorry state and a pitiable reflection of the money she sent for his care

A young lady has cried out online after returning from abroad to find her little kid looking uncared for.

Sharing a video of the boy on her TikTok handle @.its_me_honey, the lady wrote that she works very hard abroad.

Lady laments how her son looks. Photo Credit: TikTok/@.its_me_honey

Source: UGC

She added that she sends all her money home for the lad's upkeep, hence at pain over how he looks.

It appeared she returned to the country unannounced. The lady shared snaps she took with the boy in that state. Her viral post had the wording:

"Working very hard and sending all your money home only to find your child looking like this."

Social media reactions

sheilla nash said:

"Don't worry dia what is important is that he's happy and alive..Just see the happiness on his face.Start from there and thank God that he's alive."

Sunshine said:

"It's unfair but he has life. Start all over again, give him the care you want him to get. it's not too late."

Helena clairs said:

" If feel your pain girl at least yours is healthy mine is just remaining only bones am just waiting for her to write her js3 exam going to take."

sinachbinyoh said:

"Don't mind dear if he is alive and healthy thank God my own child is death I left just for 3year now I have to go back and visit my child at the grave."

user2701724118440 said:

"Nobody and i say nobody can care for your child the way you'd wish to,u just appreciate you've found them intact witht a broken rib then clean thm up."

pretty beauty said:

"I even cry I life my son's behind an here in Germany more than 5 years I don't see my son's but now thank God I am going to see them but this video."

Source: Legit.ng